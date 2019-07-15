Leah Smith to compete for Los Angeles Current in the ISL

Joining Smith on the Los Angeles Current are such distinguished swimmers as Ryan Murphy, Blake Pieroni, Michael Chadwick, Katie McLaughlin, Ella Eastin, Josh Prenot, Andrew Seliskar, Matt Grevers
, Tom Shields, Ryan Held
, Annie Lazor, and Chase Kalisz, among others.
Four-time Olympic gold medalist Lenny Krayzelburg
is serving as the General Manager of the Los Angeles Current.
At the 2019 FINA Aquatics World Championships
in Gwangju, South Korea, Leah is one of the Team USA captains, along with Nathan Adrian, Matt Grevers, and Allison Schmitt.
Smith won the gold medal in the women's 4×200 meter freestyle relay at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, and she also won the bronze medal in the women's 400 meter freestyle race.
