Lara Grangeon to compete for New York Breakers in the ISL

article imageLara Grangeon to compete for New York Breakers in the ISL

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
French swimmer Lara Grangeon will be competing for the New York Breakers in the new International Swimming League (ISL).
Tina Andrew serves as the General Manager of the New York Breakers, and world champion swimmer Michael Andrew is a co-owner and Vice Captain.
A 27-year-old, French swimmer, Grangeon grew up surrounded by water in the French Overseas Territory of New Caledonia. She was primarily influenced by her older sister's swimming ability to pursue the sport, so she moved to France at 15 years old.
Grangeon competes primarily in the individual medley and the butterfly events. At the 2015 European Championships (in a short course pool), she set a national record for France in the 400 meter individual medley; moreover, she is a two-time Olympian in the sport.
At the 2018 European Aquatics Championships in Glasgow, Grangeon won a bronze medal in the team open water event for Team France, as well as a bronze medal in the women's 25 kilometer open water competition.
She just qualified for the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo thanks to her fourth place finish in the women's 10-kilometer open water event at the 2019 FINA World Championships in Yeosu, South Korea.
Her goal is to help grow the sport of swimming, and she hopes that one day the sport will become entirely doping-free.
A true scholar, Grangeon earned her Master's degree in Sports Management and she is pursuing finance at a business school.
To learn more about French swimmer Lara Grangeon, check out her official Facebook page.
