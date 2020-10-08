Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Jordanian swimmer Khader Baqlah chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about joining the Cali Condors swimming team in the second season of the International Swimming League (ISL). He is thrilled to work with General Manager Jason Lezak. "It is such an honor to have Jason Lezak as our General Manager," he said. Each day, he is motivated by his desire to be better. "Swimming has been a part of my last for the last 15 or 16 years. During college, I was motivated by the college meets and I wanted to do good," he said. "Now, after college, I am motivated by the ISL and the Olympic Games. I am trying to do better in the ISL, in an effort to put my name on the map." For young and aspiring swimmers, he said, "Adversity always makes you stronger. People always say that, but you don't understand it until you actually go through it." On being a swimmer in the digital age, he said, "All this technology is actually helping. The University of Florida always has the newest technology, and it's really interesting to try this new equitment and digital things, they actually make you better." He listed freestyle as his personal favorite stroke. "I like doing the individual medley (IM) as well," he said. Baqlah defined the word success as "getting better and always improving." "Success is also improving every day, even on your worst days when you are not doing good. I want to get past that point. Success means actually trying even if things aren't necessarily going your way," he said. To learn more about Jordanian swimmer Khader Baqlah, follow him on Instagram ISL2020 #GoDors A post shared by Khader Baqlah (@khaderbaqlah) on Sep 17, 2020 at 12:08pm PDT On being a part of the Cali Condors, he said, "I was really happy to be able to join the team."He is thrilled to work with General Manager Jason Lezak. "It is such an honor to have Jason Lezak as our General Manager," he said.Each day, he is motivated by his desire to be better. "Swimming has been a part of my last for the last 15 or 16 years. During college, I was motivated by the college meets and I wanted to do good," he said. "Now, after college, I am motivated by the ISL and the Olympic Games. I am trying to do better in the ISL, in an effort to put my name on the map."For young and aspiring swimmers, he said, "Adversity always makes you stronger. People always say that, but you don't understand it until you actually go through it."On being a swimmer in the digital age, he said, "All this technology is actually helping. The University of Florida always has the newest technology, and it's really interesting to try this new equitment and digital things, they actually make you better."He listed freestyle as his personal favorite stroke. "I like doing the individual medley (IM) as well," he said.Baqlah defined the word success as "getting better and always improving." "Success is also improving every day, even on your worst days when you are not doing good. I want to get past that point. Success means actually trying even if things aren't necessarily going your way," he said.To learn more about Jordanian swimmer Khader Baqlah, follow him on Instagram More about Khader Baqlah, Swimmer, cali condors, isl, International Swimming League Khader Baqlah Swimmer cali condors isl International Swimmi...