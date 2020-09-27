Katrina Konopka Reid to compete for Aqua Centurions in the ISL

American swimmer Katrina Konopka Reid will be competing for the Aqua Centurions in the second season of the International Swimming League (ISL).
She shared the exciting news about joining the Aqua Centurions ISL swimming team via a post in her social media pages.
In addition, she is an elite clinician of the Fitter & Faster swim clinics.
Konopka Reid was a part of the 2017 world record-setting 200 medley relay in Windsor. She placed fifth in the 50 meter free at the 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials, and she is Top 10 NCAA individual finisher.
In her personal life, she recently married South African swimmer Christopher Reid.
Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Katrina Konopka Reid in May of 2020.