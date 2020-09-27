Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageKatrina Konopka Reid to compete for Aqua Centurions in the ISL

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
American swimmer Katrina Konopka Reid will be competing for the Aqua Centurions in the second season of the International Swimming League (ISL).
She shared the exciting news about joining the Aqua Centurions ISL swimming team via a post in her social media pages.
In addition, she is an elite clinician of the Fitter & Faster swim clinics.
Konopka Reid was a part of the 2017 world record-setting 200 medley relay in Windsor. She placed fifth in the 50 meter free at the 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials, and she is Top 10 NCAA individual finisher.
In her personal life, she recently married South African swimmer Christopher Reid.
Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Katrina Konopka Reid in May of 2020.
Instagram

isl_aquacenturions

A post shared by Konopka) Reid (@katreid14) on

More about Katrina Konopka Reid, Aqua Centurions, isl, Swimming, International Swimming League
 
Sports Video
Latest News
Top News
Unsecured Microsoft Bing server exposed search queries Special
Review: John Rich of Big & Rich melts hearts with powerful 'Earth To God' Special
Katrina Konopka Reid to compete for Aqua Centurions in the ISL
Biogas made from biosolids produces sustainable hydrogen
Op-Ed: Education breakthrough — Holistic education meets gaming
Greece warms to EU asylum pact but refugee groups rage
Tens of thousands march in Belarus despite police detentions
New US threats to Iraq widen rifts, leave PM exposed
Protests in Madrid before partial lockdown widened
'Disorder, debacle, rebellion': backers turn on Britain's PM