Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports American pole vaulter Katie Nageotte chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about her latest personal best in the sport, and the postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games to 2021. "Indoor track and field has gone well for me in the past but I've struggled outdoors, so I was really excited to have this outdoor season go well for me," she admitted. "I am very happy that I am able to get it together in the outdoor pole vault as well," she said with a sweet laugh. "Quarantine has been okay," she said. "All things considered, quarantine has gone better for me than other people since our facilities didn't close down for very long. Our pole vault facility was unaffected during this pandemic since it's privately-owned. We have kept our distance, and we are very fortunate." Nageotte opened up about the postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games to 2021. "When it first was announced, I was sad, but I understood the circumstances," she said. "I thought that I can use this time to really get better. As the year progressed, I know for a fact that this postponement was the best thing for me. I am really grateful for it. In a way, it was really great for me, as weird as it sounds. It created a foundation and a bass that is just priceless." A few weeks ago, she competed in the pole vault Garden Clash jumpoff during the pandemic. "That was really cool but at the same time, one of the hardest things I've ever done," she acknowledged. "It was so hard but I am really happy that I did it since it taught me that I am way tougher than I thought I was." On the title of the current chapter of her life, she responded, "Fighting." "I still feel like I am fighting to be at the top and I am fighting to be considered one of the best. I still feel like an underdog," she explained. For her fans and supporters, she concluded, "I would not be where I am without the support from fans and my family. My family has been so wonderful, financially to me. I was living with my mother. I would also like to thank my coach, Brad Walker. Ultimately, I am so grateful and I feel all of the support from people through social media." Instagram Nageotte (@ktnago13) on Aug 1, 2020 at 7:11pm PDT To learn more about American pole vaulter Katie Nageotte, follow her on Katie Nageotte Photo Courtesy of Daniel Mitchell As Digital Journal recently reported , Nageotte set a new personal best in the women's pole vault with a clearance of 4.92 meters. This is the third-highest height in the United States all-time list, as well as the sixth-highest vault in history. "That feels pretty amazing. I feel that I've been going for that bar for so long," she said. "I was very happy with it all around."