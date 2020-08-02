She was able to clear 4.92 meters, which makes her the female pole vaulter with the third all-time highest clearance in the United States, and the sixth-highest height ever.
Nageotte shared in an Instagram post
that she also had "some really great attempts at the American Record." "Darn you Sandi Morris for setting it so high," she said, jokingly.
She went on to thank God for keeping her "healthy and motivated" during the crazy year of 2020. Just thanking God for keeping me healthy and motivated this crazy 2020 year. She also thanked her coach, former pole vaulter Brad Walker.
Nageotte is an athlete that is sponsored by Nike.
