On November 22, Polish swimmer Kacper Majchrzak chatted with Digital Journal about the International Swimming League (ISL), competing for the Cali Condors, and he opened up about his future goals and motivations. He also shared his definition of success.

In the inaugural ISL, Majchrzak competes for the Cali Condors. "It has been an amazing experience. Being part of a team that wants to win it all makes me proud and happy. I wish that every swimmer has the opportunity to participate in an ISL meet," he said.

Eight-time Olympic medalist Jason Lezak serves the General Manager of the Cali Condors. "First and foremost, Jason is an awesome guy. He is so funny. The work he put in to assemble this team and everything he does for us on a daily basis is invaluable. He's an ace up our sleeves for the final, he knows how to outouch the competition at the finish," Majchrzak said.

On his daily motivations, Majchrzak said, "I am driven by my goals and my dreams." "The Olympic gold medal has always been my biggest goal. This season I added winning the ISL title to my list of goals," he said.

Majchrzak shared his excitement for the grand ISL finale in Las Vegas in December. "I can't wait for the meet. League put up great shows for the preliminary meets. I can't wait to see what it's going to look like in Las Vegas," he said.

When asked what is one area that he wants to improve in his swimming, he acknowledged, "My times." "Every part of training is important to me, whether it is working on technical details or just going after it in practice. I think there is room for improvement for me in every aspect of training. It is very promising," he said.

For young and aspiring swimmers, he said, "Follow your dreams, be brave and be persistent."

On the impact of technology on the sport of swimming, he said, "I believe that plenty of technology that came out in recent years can be applied to and help improve training. Any additional information that coaches can use is valuable."

Regarding his use of technology in his daily routine as an athlete, he said, "We do lots of lactate testing. I am waiting for goggles that will display heart rate."

Majchrzak defined the word success as follows: "For me personally, success is achieving my goals and dreams."