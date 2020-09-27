Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Sports World-renowned Polish swimmer Kacper Majchrzak chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about competing for the Cali Condors in Season 2 of the International Swimming League (ISL). Majchrzak, who competes for Poland, is a two- time Olympian, as well as a European Championship medalist, national record holder for Poland, and a World Military champion. He is excited to be back with the Cali Condors swimming team for the upcoming second season of the ISL. "I'm very happy to be part of ISL and glad that the second season is happening. I love the energy of this meet and competitiveness," he said. Majchrzak complimented veteran Olympian Jason Lezak, the General Manager of the Cali Condors. "Jason is great man, we can always count on him. He has a lot of experience and he transfers it over to the team," he said. Kacper Majchrzak of the Cali Condors Photo Courtesy of Kacper Majchrzak He opened up about life during quarantine. "For one month I was training in the house doing other sports like cycling and running. After a month thankfully, I went back to swimming again," he said. When asked if he sees a silver lining in the COVID-19 pandemic, he responded, "I think that a lot of people appreciate what they have now and time with their families." Majchrzak listed the freestyle as his personal favorite strok. "I like freestyle because is the fastest stroke and it's very competitive. I feel most comfortable with this stroke," he said. Polish swimmer Kacper Majchrzak International Swimming League On the commonalities that he sees among champons, he said, "In my opinion, all champions have dreams that they follow, and they never give up until they reach those goals." He defined the word success simply as "being a better version of yourself." For his loyal fans and supporters, Majchrzak concluded, "I would like to say 'thank you' for all the support and please keep your fingers crossed for me at the second season of ISL. PIONA (High five). Go Dors!" To learn more about Polish swimmer Kacper Majchrzak, follow him on Polish swimmer Kacper Majchrzak of the Cali Condors Cali Condors He was born and raised in Poznań. He graduated from the College of Education and Administration in Poznań. He received military training and represents the Polish Army at military swimming competitions. "I am proud to still be part of the military and provide services to my country. Being in the military has helped me to be punctual, how to be brave, and it showed me that there are no limits," he said.Majchrzak, who competes for Poland, is a two- time Olympian, as well as a European Championship medalist, national record holder for Poland, and a World Military champion.He is excited to be back with the Cali Condors swimming team for the upcoming second season of the ISL. "I'm very happy to be part of ISL and glad that the second season is happening. I love the energy of this meet and competitiveness," he said.Majchrzak complimented veteran Olympian Jason Lezak, the General Manager of the Cali Condors. "Jason is great man, we can always count on him. He has a lot of experience and he transfers it over to the team," he said.He opened up about life during quarantine. "For one month I was training in the house doing other sports like cycling and running. After a month thankfully, I went back to swimming again," he said.When asked if he sees a silver lining in the COVID-19 pandemic, he responded, "I think that a lot of people appreciate what they have now and time with their families."Majchrzak listed the freestyle as his personal favorite strok. "I like freestyle because is the fastest stroke and it's very competitive. I feel most comfortable with this stroke," he said.On the commonalities that he sees among champons, he said, "In my opinion, all champions have dreams that they follow, and they never give up until they reach those goals."He defined the word success simply as "being a better version of yourself."For his loyal fans and supporters, Majchrzak concluded, "I would like to say 'thank you' for all the support and please keep your fingers crossed for me at the second season of ISL. PIONA (High five). Go Dors!"To learn more about Polish swimmer Kacper Majchrzak, follow him on Instagram and check out his Facebook page More about Kacper Majchrzak, cali condors, isl, Polish, Swimmer More news from Kacper Majchrzak cali condors isl Polish Swimmer