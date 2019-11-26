Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Olympic swimmer Joao de Lucca chatted with Digital Journal about competing for the New York Breakers in the inaugural International Swimming League (ISL). He had nothing but the best remarks about the New York Breakers. "We had people from all around the world. We all got along so well," he said, prior to praising General Manager Tina Andrew. "Tina did a great job as far as selecting the team," he said. "Obviously, we could do better. This was our first year, and we can definitely grow. I think we will do much better in the following years. I believe in a team atmosphere and teamwork and I think we did great work. That's the only way we can get better in one big unit," he added. de Lucca also spoke highly about his fellow teammate and friend He shared that freestyle is his favorite style to swim, and when he trains, freestyle is his main focus. On the impact of technology on the sport of swimming, de Lucca said, "Technology gives people more access to the sport of swimming. It is one of the oldest sports out there. Technology helps more people watch races. We want to show the ISL to a wider audience." Regarding his use of technology in his daily routine, he said, "Mainly, the most efficient is massage, sleeping and eating well. That's what I have been doing for a long time, and that's what works the best." He noted that he will be going back to Brazil for his preparation for the 2020 Olympic Games. For young and aspiring swimmers, he encouraged them to "dream big." "The main thing is to dream big and go after those dreams. You have to pay a big price to go after that dream. Train hard, listen to your coach and listen to the people that love you since they want what's best for you," he explained. de Lucca defined the word success as a "perspective." "Success means being better than what you were yesterday," he said. In his personal life, he revealed that he is going to be a father for the first time soon. "I've been happily married for three years, and we are going to have a baby soon," he said. "We don't know if it's a boy or a girl but I am super excited to be a dad." For his fans and supporters, de Lucca expressed his gratitude. "Thank you for supporting the New York Breakers. We are going to come back next year and we will do even better. I am so excited to see what's next. Keep following the ISL since it's the future and it's what's going to take swimming to the next level," he said. To learn more about Brazilian swimmer Joao de Lucca, follow him on On his experience in the ISL, de Lucca said, "It was amazing. I had a blast. We are going to come back next year and we will do even better. I am so excited to see what's next. Keep following the ISL since it's the future and it's what's going to take swimming to the next level," he said.