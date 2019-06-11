Special By By Markos Papadatos 39 mins ago in Sports East Meadow - On June 10, former professional baseball player Jim Leyritz ("New York Yankees") chatted with this journalist on the red carpet of PinkTie 2019 about the importance of this charitable event. This year's On being a part of the seventh annual PinkTie event, Leyritz said, "This is great. This will be my fifth one as a representative and spokesperson. These events just keep getting bigger every year. My former Yankees teammate, Bernie Williams, is performing again this year. Bernie also played last year, where he was supposed to do a half hour show but ended up doing an hour and a half show. As soon as he left last year, he told me that he wanted to do it again this year. It was so much fun." "It is going to be an exciting event. We are expecting 2,500 people," he said. For his fans, he concluded about PinkTie, "This is a great organization. One of the greatest things about it is wherever the money is raised, it stays. To be able to see where the money is going has been great to be a part of." For more information on PinkTie, check out its PinkTie was founded by Mike Cave, the CEO of 1st Equity Title and Closing Services after he lost his aunt to breast cancer. Their mission is to help other local organizations in the community.This year's PinkTie charity event took place at The Carltun at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow on Long Island, and it raised money for the Stony Brook Children's Hospital . "PinkTie is helping the Stony Brook Children's Hospital again this year. They are building a new wing, and we are excited to be a part of that," he said.On being a part of the seventh annual PinkTie event, Leyritz said, "This is great. This will be my fifth one as a representative and spokesperson. These events just keep getting bigger every year. My former Yankees teammate, Bernie Williams, is performing again this year. Bernie also played last year, where he was supposed to do a half hour show but ended up doing an hour and a half show. As soon as he left last year, he told me that he wanted to do it again this year. It was so much fun.""It is going to be an exciting event. We are expecting 2,500 people," he said.For his fans, he concluded about PinkTie, "This is a great organization. One of the greatest things about it is wherever the money is raised, it stays. To be able to see where the money is going has been great to be a part of."For more information on PinkTie, check out its official website and Facebook page More about Jim Leyritz, pinktie, Yankees, Baseball, Stony Brook Children's Hospital Jim Leyritz pinktie Yankees Baseball Stony Brook Children...