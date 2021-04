By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Champion wrestler Jessie Godderz (Mr. Pec-Tacular) will be competing in OVW Wrestling presents Retribution tonight. Digital Journal has the scoop. This in-person wrestling event is bound to be quite the spectacle. In his personal life, Godderz celebrated his birthday yesterday, and his fans and followers sent him their warmest wishes and greetings via his social media pages. To learn more about this OVW Wrestling event, starring Jessie Godderz, check out its For more information on Jessie Godderz, follow him on SATURDAY.



IT ALL COMES DOWN TO THIS.



THE BIGGEST PPV OF THE YEAR.



OVW PRESENTS RETRIBUTION.



LOSER LAWRENCE and I battle for MY OVW NATIONAL HVWT TITLE:https://t.co/AF2qw0OCj8



PPV Tix (20% off with Code PECS):https://t.co/AxxSvmsRrK href="https://twitter.com/ovwrestling?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ovwrestling @JeffTimmons @TheMarkLong pic.twitter.com/UGvNn3qnzP — Mr. PEC-Tacular®️ (@MrPEC_Tacular) April 23, 2021 The event will be held at the Davis Arena in Louisville, Kentucky. Godderz will be battling it out with Luscious Lawrence , in an effort to defend his "Heavyweight Champion" title.This in-person wrestling event is bound to be quite the spectacle.In his personal life, Godderz celebrated his birthday yesterday, and his fans and followers sent him their warmest wishes and greetings via his social media pages.To learn more about this OVW Wrestling event, starring Jessie Godderz, check out its official homepage For more information on Jessie Godderz, follow him on Twitter and Instagram