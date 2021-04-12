Email
article imageJessie Godderz is headed to Davis Arena for OVW Wrestling

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     43 mins ago in Sports
Louisville - Wrestling champion Jessie Godderz announced that he is headed to Davis Arena tomorrow in Louisville, Kentucky, for OVW Wrestling. Digital Journal has the scoop.
This event will be live and in-person at 7 p.m. EST. Godderz, who is affectionately known as "Mr. Pec-Tacular," is an eight-time wrestling champion, and he is known from Big Brother on CBS; moreover, he starred in the hit digital drama series Tainted Dreams on Amazon Prime and Popstar! TV and YTA. He also appeared on The Price Is Right and The Young and The Restless.
Last year, as Digital Journal reported, OVW Television honored Godderz with his own one-hour television special.
To learn more about Jessie Godderz, follow him on Twitter.
