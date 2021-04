BREAKING...



LOUISVILLE!! Your Dreams have come true...



I'll be live and in-person TOMORROW NIGHT at 7:00pm at DAVIS ARENA for @ovwrestling!



You will have the EXCLUSIVE opportunity to see me in action.



YOU'RE WELCOME! I do WAY too much for you people!



-Jessie2Belts @WBNATV21 pic.twitter.com/NMLn2f9LgL — Mr. PEC-Tacular®️ (@MrPEC_Tacular) April 12, 2021

This event will be live and in-person at 7 p.m. EST. Godderz, who is affectionately known as "Mr. Pec-Tacular," is an eight-time wrestling champion, and he is known from Big Brother on CBS; moreover, he starred in the hit digital drama series Tainted Dreams on Amazon Prime and Popstar! TV and YTA. He also appeared on The Price Is Right and The Young and The Restless.Last year, as Digital Journal reported , OVW Television honored Godderz with his own one-hour television special.To learn more about Jessie Godderz, follow him on Twitter