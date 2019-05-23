Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Jenny McCuiston, the co-founder of the Goldfish Swim School, chatted with Digital Journal about her school and how technology has changed the sport of swimming. "We focus a lot on water safety. That's a big part of what we do," she said. "Safety is very important to us, and our No. 1 goal is to teach kids how to be safer around the water. We focus on swimming from a holistic standpoint and we cover all the bases." On her plans for the future with the Goldfish Swim School, McCuiston hopes to expand the swimming curricula, and "making it the best that it can be." "We teach kids how to swim in many cutting-edge ways using different techniques and child psychology," she said. "It's exciting. We have a lot going on," she admitted. Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy partners with Goldfish Swim School Goldfish Swim School She had nothing but the nicest words about having three-time Olympic gold medalist and world record holder Goldfish Swim School president and co-founders present check to the USA Swimming Foundation Goldfish Swim School McCuiston shared that they partnered with the USA Swimming Foundation back in the fall of 2018. "We made a pledge with them to donate one million dollars by 2024. We are doing a big fundraiser right now, and it's really exciting. They are a really great organization, and they are big on water safety. We are really proud to be a part of it. We are going to do our best to raise money for those scholarships and funds that they provide," she said. On the impact of technology on the sport of swimming, McCuiston said, "They are putting sensors on Olympians to see what their hand patterns are in the water, all the way to the suit's technology and the filming. Technology is changing the sport and making it better. There are a lot of smart people studying the sport right now and they are coming up with new, innovative ways to swim fast. It's really cool." In her personal life, McCuiston is a mother to four young boys. On balancing motherhood with her duties at the Goldfish Swim School, she said, "It's a lot to juggle, but it takes a village. I rely on friend and family and I do the best I can. Finding time to spend with family is the most important thing to me." In other Goldfish Swim School news, Digital Journal chatted with CEO To learn more about the Goldfish Swim School, check out its McCuiston praised the Goldfish Swim School for providing children a "comfortable environment" for them to learn swimming. "Kids are able to have fun when they are comfortable, and they are able to retain the lessons that way. It makes a game out of swimming and it should be a fun experience. In her personal life, McCuiston is a mother to four young boys. On balancing motherhood with her duties at the Goldfish Swim School, she said, "It's a lot to juggle, but it takes a village. I rely on friend and family and I do the best I can. Finding time to spend with family is the most important thing to me."In other Goldfish Swim School news, Digital Journal chatted with CEO Chris McCuiston and president Andrew McCuiston To learn more about the Goldfish Swim School, check out its official website