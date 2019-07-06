By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Eight-time Olympic medalist Jason Lezak has been announced as the General Manager of the Cali Condors of the new professional International Swimming League (ISL). Lezak expressed that he is excited to bring together a roster of the world's best swimmers, and he feels that they are going to be one of the most competitive teams in the league. "I cannot wait to see my old teammates on the pool deck and bring some trophies back home," Lezak said in a This past May, Lezak was inducted into the coveted At the Summer Olympic Games, Lezak won four gold medals all of which were in the relay races, two silver medals that were also in the relay races, and two bronze medals, one of which was in the 4×100 meter freestyle relay in Athens, Greece, and the second bronze was in the men's 100 meter freestyle final in Beijing, China. Lezak has won four gold medals at the FINA World Championships (set in a long course pool) and five gold medals at the Short Course World Championships; moreover, he won five gold medals at the Pan Pacific Championships and he has set multiple world records in swimming. Read More: This past December, Jason Lezak chatted with The Cali Condors team is based in San Francisco, California, and it will be comprised of such acclaimed swimmers as Lilly King, Kelsi Dahlia, Mallory Comerford, Hali Flickinger, Olivia Smoliga, as well as Mitch Larkin and Andrew Wilson, among others.Lezak expressed that he is excited to bring together a roster of the world's best swimmers, and he feels that they are going to be one of the most competitive teams in the league. "I cannot wait to see my old teammates on the pool deck and bring some trophies back home," Lezak said in a press statement This past May, Lezak was inducted into the coveted International Swimming Hall of Fame in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, which is the highest honor in swimming.At the Summer Olympic Games, Lezak won four gold medals all of which were in the relay races, two silver medals that were also in the relay races, and two bronze medals, one of which was in the 4×100 meter freestyle relay in Athens, Greece, and the second bronze was in the men's 100 meter freestyle final in Beijing, China.Lezak has won four gold medals at the FINA World Championships (set in a long course pool) and five gold medals at the Short Course World Championships; moreover, he won five gold medals at the Pan Pacific Championships and he has set multiple world records in swimming.: This past December, Jason Lezak chatted with Digital Journal about his accomplished swimming career, the Breakout Swim Clinic and being an ambassador of the USA Swimming Foundation. More about Jason Lezak, Olympic, cali condors, International Swimming League, isl Jason Lezak Olympic cali condors International Swimmi... isl