Las Vegas - Polish swimmer Jan Switkowski chatted with Digital Journal about competing for the Cali Condors in the International Swimming League (ISL) finale in Las Vegas. For Switkowski, it is an "awesome" feeling to have Olympian Jason Lezak as the General Manager of the Cali Condors team. "My sister and I would watch him swim in the Beijing Olympics, so to fast forward 10 years later, and to be on his professional swimming team, is pretty crazy," he said. "Obviously, I watched that race many times. It is one of the greatest swims of all time. The way he did that was unbelievable." It also feels "great" to be reunited with his coach Gregg Troy, who serves as the Head Coach of the Cali Condors. "Caeleb Dressel, Mark Szaranek and I always train together under Troy, and it is cool that we are swimming for the same team in the same relays," he said. On his daily motivations, he said, "I just like the sport. I have been training for so long to achieve the goals that I set for myself. I just love doing it." He is looking forward to the Olympic Trials for 2020, in an effort to qualify to compete in Tokyo. "It should be fun," he admitted. "It comes every four years." For young and aspiring swimmers, he encouraged them to "trust their coaches." "The coaches always want what's best for you even if you think that is not always the case," he said. "Trust them and work hard. Enjoy doing what you are doing." On the impact of technology on the sport of swimming, he said, "Technology is starting to become more available. Honestly, I don't use technology that much, but I think it's going to change the sport as we know since there are so many analytics involved. It will definitely help training and the way we perceive swimming." In his daily routine, Switkowski uses NormaTec for recovery purposes, as well as the foam roller. "I do it every other day," he said. He listed freestyle as his personal favorite stroke. "I really like swimming freestyle," he admitted. In his spare time, he enjoys watching football and other sports (soccer and basketball), as well as playing video games. "I am a big fan of sports and I like cheering on my favorite teams," he said. Switkowski defined the word success as "achieving your goals and being in peace with what you are doing." For his fans and supporters, he said, "Thank you for cheering me on. I really appreciate it. My family members are my biggest supporters. They are there for me through thick and thin." To learn more about Polish swimmer Jan Switkowski, follow him on Switkowski shared his excitement for Las Vegas. "I've never been there, and it looks like it's going to be a great meet. The venue is pretty big. It should be fun," he said.For Switkowski, it is an "awesome" feeling to have Olympian Jason Lezak as the General Manager of the Cali Condors team. 