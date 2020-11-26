Special By By Markos Papadatos yesterday in Sports James Gibson, MBE, the Head Coach and General Manager of Energy Standard chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about ISL Season 2, his takeaways from this season, and his plans for 2021 with the team. The Energy Standard swimming team finished in second place in the ISL final in Budapest, Hungary, earning 464.5 points. Although he was wished his team would have done better, he complimented the Cali Condors for their strong performance. "Jason Lezak did a great job recruiting that team, which consisted of the U.S. national team members on many levels. Also, the new jackpot rules worked against us this year," he said. James Gibson, MBE of Energy Standard Mine Kasapoglu, Photo Courtesy of ISL On the takeaways from this ISL season, he shared that it dealt with the new rules, the jackpot rules. 'There were no real close finishes this year," he said. "This year, it was a foregone conclusion by half-way through Day 2 that the Cali Condors would have been the winners. It's a good process, especially choosing the skins from the winners of the medley relays. You can't take anything away from "The biggest takeaway was that you really need a strong team in every event now. You can't just get away with finishing seventh or eighth place or down the list anymore just because of the jackpot," he said. On being a head swimming coach in the digital age, he shared that he approaches his coaching style in a traditional way. "With a lot of the new technology devices, you can get lost in the data and analysis. You really need good people around you that can understand all of the software and everything going on, and that's not my style at the moment. We use simple things as heart rate monitors and lactate testing," he said. "There is a lot of new software coming out, a lot of new things. Obviously, we use video analysis and iPhones, and I personally like to know the value of something before we go into investing time and effort in it," he added. James Gibson, MBE of Energy Standard Mine Kasapoglu, Photo Courtesy of ISL For recovery purposes, he revealed that his team uses massage guns, foam rollers, and tennis balls. "You need a practitioner to actually teach you what to do," he said. "The strength and conditioning coach, On his plans for 2021, he said, "It is going to be a huge challenge for the international program in terms of travel. Every country has different quarantine rules and PCR testing rules. We need to work individually with the athletes that we've got. When we are in Turkey, we offer PCR testing to maintain a safe, secure environment. We need to create safety around the athletes and do what we can to ensure that we keep COVID out." He complimented swimmers Kliment Kolesnikov, Ilya Shymanovich, and Anastasiya Shkurdai for getting "better and better." He praised the photographic work of spots photographer Gibson defined the word success as hopefully reclaiming the ISL title in Season 3, as well as having a fully functioning team next year. "That will be the only objective for the group and we have super-high expectations," he said. 