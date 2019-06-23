Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageJacob Pebley to swim for New York Breakers in ISL

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
National backstroke champion Jacob Pebley (200 meter backstroke) will be competing for the New York Breakers in the International Swimming League (ISL).
Pebley is one of the 15 male athletes on the New York Breakers roster. National, world and Pan Pac champion Michael Andrew serves as Vice Captain and Co-Owner of the New York Breakers, and his mother, Tina Andrew, is the General Manager.
At the 2017 World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Pebley claimed the bronze medal in the 200 meter backstroke race. Pebley has been an eight-time member of the national team from 2012 until the present. He is also a three-time national champion in the men's 200 meter breaststroke. At the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, he came in fifth place in the final.
Olympian Jacob Pebley
Olympian Jacob Pebley
JD Lasica, Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons
This past winter, as Digital Journal reported, Pebley triumphed in the Winter National Swimming Championships in North Carolina, where he earned No. 1 place in the men's 200 meter breaststroke.
In other Jacob Pebley news, he announced the 2019 dates for his Back 2 Back Swim Camp, where he will be joined by Olympic gold medalist Olivia Smoliga.
More about Jacob Pebley, new york breakers, isl, International Swimming League
 
Sports Video
Latest News
Top News
Iran reports previous incident with 'spy drone' in May
Mercury climbs as Europe braces for summer scorcher
Five Australian digital startups to take notice of
Review: Adam Lambert announces 'Comin in Hot,' showcases rap skills Special
Q&A: Privacy insight on Facebook’s Libra Special
Italy holds Netherlands, EU 'responsible' for migrant boat
Greek road trip: N.Macedonia deal 'last straw' for angry voters
War veterans join biggest gay pride march in Ukraine
U.S. Consulate in Toronto proudly displays its Pride flag
Uber to invest in drone delivery