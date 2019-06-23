National backstroke champion Jacob Pebley (200 meter backstroke) will be competing for the New York Breakers in the International Swimming League (ISL).
Pebley is one of the 15 male athletes on the New York Breakers roster. National, world and Pan Pac champion Michael Andrew serves as Vice Captain and Co-Owner of the New York Breakers, and his mother, Tina Andrew, is the General Manager.
At the 2017 World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Pebley claimed the bronze medal in the 200 meter backstroke race. Pebley has been an eight-time member of the national team from 2012 until the present. He is also a three-time national champion in the men's 200 meter breaststroke. At the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, he came in fifth place in the final.
Olympian Jacob Pebley
JD Lasica, Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons
This past winter, as Digital Journal reported, Pebley triumphed in the Winter National Swimming Championships in North Carolina, where he earned No. 1 place in the men's 200 meter breaststroke.
In other Jacob Pebley news, he announced the 2019 dates for his Back 2 Back Swim Camp, where he will be joined by Olympic gold medalist Olivia Smoliga.