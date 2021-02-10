Special By By Markos Papadatos 44 mins ago in Sports Two-time pole vault world champion Sam Kendricks chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos on Tuesday, February 9. He is eyeing the Tokyo Olympic Games and a new American record. Last week, he set a new season's best in the men's pole vault competition with a clearance of 5.83 meters. "That was good. I had to chase for an American record to get second place so that sure tells you where things are standing right now. They are doing better than anyone in the country's history that has ever taken part in the sport," he said. Sam Kendricks Photo Courtesy of Daniel Mitchell "I think pole vault is one of the highlight events in our sport, track and field, right now," he said. "The guys are raising the expectations all the time and they are really pushing the bars up there, and that's important." I'm not my best right off the plane, I need a few warm-up meets, for sure," he added. Sam Kendricks Daniel Mitchell Kendricks shared that he is looking forward to the U.S. Olympic Trials this summer at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. "I am definitely looking forward to that though I have 10 meets before I get there and I am going to need every one of them to really get my game going. I need to get back up to the six-meter mark and I will need to be able to do that in America too," he said. Last year, Kendricks shattered Jeff Hartwig's American indoor record in the pole vault with a clearance of 6.01 meters. "Jeff Hartwig's record was six meters, he was the only other American to jump six meters indoors before. I topped it by one centimeter. It would have been fun to tie it. Though I've tied several of Jeff's records before, he was standing right there and gave me the incentive to break it," he said. He shared that he was happy to participate in the Two-time world champion pole vaulter Sam Kendricks Scott Kendricks On his New Year's resolutions for 2021, he said, "I want to break the American outdoor record again but I definitely want to make that U.S. Olympic team. It has been half a decade since I went to the Olympics and I want to go back again." Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, Kendricks said, "Jumping for Dinner." At this stage of his life, the word success means "coming home with something new each time." "The travel can be tough but I actually enjoy it, since it is worthwhile when you can bring family, friends, and victory home with you," he said. "Victory doesn't always mean gold records, there are a lot of cool things that come with it and having a good time." Sam Kendricks competing in Lausanne 2020 Joerg Oegerli For his fans and supporters, Kendricks expressed his appreciation. "Mondo Duplantis and I have an accord that we will go until we can retire together at some point, that would be fun."To learn more about American pole vaulter Sam Kendricks, follow him on Twitter Instagram , and check out his website