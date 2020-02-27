Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports World champion swimmer Michael Chadwick chatted with Digital Journal about his quest to make the 2020 U.S. Olympic swimming team. "Hopefully, next year if I am on the team again, we can pull out a win," he added. He also congratulated his coach, David Marsh, for his upcoming induction into the American swimmer Michael Chadwick diving in the water Mike Lewis At the 2019 World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju, he won a gold medal in the men's 4 × 100 meter freestyle relay race as part of Team USA. Ironically enough, he listed the freestyle as his personal favorite stroke in the sport. "I love freestyle due to the rhythm and it's the fastest way to move through the water, which I enjoy. I feel that nobody ever really fully figures out freestyle. I feel like I am constantly trying to figure it out," he explained. He is really excited about the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials in Omaha, Nebraska. Chadwick is also stoked for his partnership with On the title of the current chapter of his life, Chadwick responded, "Affirmation." "It's all about being the best 'me.' I am almost 25 years old and I am putting it all together," he said. "I have learned so much, and I am officially affirming who I am. Throughout the course of our lives, we are constantly reforming who we are. I don't think any of us stays the same our whole lives. It's all about growth." For more information on Michael Chadwick, follow him on Chadwick competed in the inaugural International Swimming League (ISL) for the Los Angeles Current with Lenny Krayzelburg as his team's General Manager. "The ISL was great. It was an outstanding experience and it's a really great step for the sport. I was excited to be a part of the first year of it. The ISL was very different from anything I was ever a part of. Los Angeles Current did an excellent job," he said."Hopefully, next year if I am on the team again, we can pull out a win," he added.He also congratulated his coach, David Marsh, for his upcoming induction into the International Swimming Hall of Fame . "Isn't that great. He has been a pioneer in the sport for years. What a great way to acknowledge everything that he has done," he said. "We have a really great team right now with Team Elite Aquatics ."At the 2019 World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju, he won a gold medal in the men's 4 × 100 meter freestyle relay race as part of Team USA. Ironically enough, he listed the freestyle as his personal favorite stroke in the sport. "I love freestyle due to the rhythm and it's the fastest way to move through the water, which I enjoy. I feel that nobody ever really fully figures out freestyle. I feel like I am constantly trying to figure it out," he explained.He is really excited about the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials in Omaha, Nebraska.Chadwick is also stoked for his partnership with TallSlim Tees . "We really started doing the TallSlim Tees videos because they were fun. People liked them a lot and we continued doing them. We actually have one new video coming out next week," he revealed.On the title of the current chapter of his life, Chadwick responded, "Affirmation." "It's all about being the best 'me.' I am almost 25 years old and I am putting it all together," he said. "I have learned so much, and I am officially affirming who I am. Throughout the course of our lives, we are constantly reforming who we are. I don't think any of us stays the same our whole lives. It's all about growth."For more information on Michael Chadwick, follow him on Instagram and Twitter More about Michael Chadwick, Swimmer, Olympic, Team, 2020 Michael Chadwick Swimmer Olympic Team 2020