International Swimming League to host 7 competitions this season

By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports The inaugural International Swimming League (ISL) announced that it will be hosting seven competitions this season, and tickets go on sale tomorrow for these meetings. They will kick off on October 5 and 6 2019 at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis, and on October 12 to 13, they will take place at the Aquatics Swimming Complex in Napoli, Italy. On October 19to 20, they will be held at the LISD Westside Aquatic Center in Lewisville, Texas, and on October 26 to 27, the athletes will be competing at the Duna Area in Budapest, Hungary. On November 16 and 17, the ISL will return to the United States at the Natatorium at the Eppley RecreaOon Center in Maryland, and on the following week, November 23 to 24, they will be at the London Aquatic Centre in Great Britain. The 2019 ISL will culminate at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Every Dual competition in the U.S. will take place at 2 p.m. local time, and the grand finale in Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino will take place at 1 p.m. local time. Swimmer Katie Ledecky Gary Hahn These ISL meets will feature such world-class swimmers as Adam Peaty of Great Britain, Katie Ledecky of the United States, Caeleb Dressel of the United States, Federica Pellegrini of Italy, Michael Andrew of the United States, Cate Campbell of Australia, and Ryan Murphy of the United States, among many others. Tickets for these meetings are available starting tomorrow, Friday, September 6. Caeleb Dressel swimming the butterfly race JD Lasica There are four American-based franchise teams in the International Swimming League, which include the Cali Condors under General Manager Jason Lezak, the New York Breakers under General Manager Tina Andrew, the Los Angeles Current under General Manager Lenny Krayzelburg, and the DC Trident under General Manager Kaitlin Sandeno. Lenny Krayzelburg Lenny Krayzelburg Swim Academy For more information on the ISL or to obtain tickets, check out their official website and their Facebook page