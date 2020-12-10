Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Belarusian swimmer Ilya Shymanovich chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about ISL Season 2, where he competed for the Energy Standard swimming team. He praised Energy Standard General Manager and Head Coach James Gibson, MBE. "Working with James Gibson was a very good experience for me," he said. "James was very good and attentive to the whole competition. He encouraged us at all of the team meetings." On his daily motivations, Shymanovich said, "Every day, I start to show my maximum effort. I want to develop my speed and my body. I am also inspired by my coach, who supports me in every workout, who finds something new for me to work on, which can lead to success." Belarusian swimmer Ilya Symanovich Mike Lewis, Photo Courtesy of ISL For young and aspiring swimmers, he said, "The most important thing for young athletes is to listen carefully to the coach and complete all of his/her tasks. The second thing is to not compare yourself and your results to other athletes. Also, have fun with the sport." He shared that his proudest professional moments in swimming took place at the 2018 FINA World Swimming Championships in Hangzhou, China, where he won silver medals in the men's 50 meter and 100 meter breaststroke. "Also, in ISL Season 2 in Budapest at the finals in the breaststroke skins," he said. "My coach and I managed to keep my body in perfect condition for six weeks in Budapest." Shymanovich listed the breaststroke as his personal favorite stroke in swimming. "Sometimes, I swim freestyle and the butterfly at national competitions or other competitions," he said. Belarusian swimmer Ilya Symanovich Mike Lewis, Photo Courtesy of ISL He noted that the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics to 2021 gives him more time to train and prepare, as well as to recuperate. "I hope that the Olympic Games will take place in 2021 because this will be my first Olympic Games," he said. Shymanovich defined the word success as "achieving goals, whether they are big or small." To learn more about Belarusian swimmer Ilya Shymanovich, follow him on Belarusian swimmer Ilya Symanovich Mike Lewis, Photo Courtesy of ISL On being a part of Energy Standard, he said, "It was very interesting and it was a very good experience for me again. I am happy. Our team was very strong and united. Everybody supported each other and the team was very good."He praised Energy Standard General Manager and Head Coach James Gibson, MBE. "Working with James Gibson was a very good experience for me," he said. "James was very good and attentive to the whole competition. He encouraged us at all of the team meetings."On his daily motivations, Shymanovich said, "Every day, I start to show my maximum effort. I want to develop my speed and my body. I am also inspired by my coach, who supports me in every workout, who finds something new for me to work on, which can lead to success."For young and aspiring swimmers, he said, "The most important thing for young athletes is to listen carefully to the coach and complete all of his/her tasks. The second thing is to not compare yourself and your results to other athletes. Also, have fun with the sport."He shared that his proudest professional moments in swimming took place at the 2018 FINA World Swimming Championships in Hangzhou, China, where he won silver medals in the men's 50 meter and 100 meter breaststroke. "Also, in ISL Season 2 in Budapest at the finals in the breaststroke skins," he said. "My coach and I managed to keep my body in perfect condition for six weeks in Budapest."Shymanovich listed the breaststroke as his personal favorite stroke in swimming. "Sometimes, I swim freestyle and the butterfly at national competitions or other competitions," he said.He noted that the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics to 2021 gives him more time to train and prepare, as well as to recuperate. "I hope that the Olympic Games will take place in 2021 because this will be my first Olympic Games," he said.Shymanovich defined the word success as "achieving goals, whether they are big or small."To learn more about Belarusian swimmer Ilya Shymanovich, follow him on Instagram More about Ilya Shymanovich, Energy Standard, isl, Swimmer Ilya Shymanovich Energy Standard isl Swimmer