Brazilian swimmer Guilherme Guido chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos while quarantined during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Guido acknowledged that it has been a challenging time during quarantine, and he wishes that more people respected social distancing and lockdown rules, in an effort to slow down the spread of the Coronavirus.

For the time being, Guido has been doing dryland training since all the pools have been closed. He shared that he is living in his vacation home where there have been no cases of COVID-19 as of yet. "I'm working out with weights. I haven't been in the water at all," he said. "I really miss swimming," he admitted.

With the postponement of the Olympic Games to 2021, he is still as driven as ever. "I have the same goals. This postponement doesn't change anything. It gives me an extra year to improve my stroke and I want to prove my endurance towards the end of a race," he said.

Guido is looking forward to the International Swimming League (ISL) will resume in the near future. In the inaugural season in 2019, he competed for London Roar, which were the runner-up winners of the ISL. He is appreciative of the "Solidarity Program" that the ISL launched to help professional athletes during this time. "That will help all swimmers," he said. "They are trying to keep the athletes training and they are trying to keep them motivated. Motivation is hard for some athletes in these trying times."

He has high hopes for London Roar and he hopes they perform really well this year, and he expressed his love for the London Roar swimming team (with Rob Woodhouse as General Manager). "We got really close to winning last year, and we have a couple of new athletes on the team," he said. "I can't wait for the ISL season to start again."

At the ISL grande finale in Las Vegas, Guido dominated the men's 50 meter backstroke and 100 meter backstroke races. He is drawn to short-course swim racing since he finds it more "emotional" than long-course racing.

Guido is very proud to be the Ambassador of Special Olympics in Brazil. "It's really nice. You can really see it in the kids' eyes," he said. "I am glad to be a part of that."

He also spoke about Academia Guilherme Guido in Brazil. "Right now, the Academia has been closed for the last three months," he said. "I think we will be opening soon. The families have been really liking the work that we were doing using our methodology."

"The Academy also has different martial arts such as karate, aikido, kickboxing, and other fights," he said.