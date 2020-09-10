Email
Guilherme Guido keeps his spot on the 2020 London Roar ISL roster

By Markos Papadatos     41 mins ago in Sports
World-renowned Brazilian swimmer Guilherme Guido keeps his spot on the 2020 London Roar roster for the sophomore season of the International Swimming League (ISL).
With his tremendous prowess in the backstroke races, Guido proved to be a true force to be reckoned with in last year's inaugural ISL season. He was able to score many points for the team, and as Digital Journal reported, he triumphed at the ISL grand finale in Las Vegas.
"I can't wait for the beginning of the season 2 of the @iswimleague. I can't wait for the second season to start," Guido exclaimed in a post on Instagram.
Guido also runs the Academia Guilherme Guido in Brazil. For more information, check out its official website.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos last chatted with Brazilian swimmer Guilherme Guido back in June of 2020.
