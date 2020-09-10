By By Markos Papadatos 41 mins ago in Sports World-renowned Brazilian swimmer Guilherme Guido keeps his spot on the 2020 London Roar roster for the sophomore season of the International Swimming League (ISL). "I can't wait for the beginning of the season 2 of the @iswimleague. I can't wait for the second season to start," Guido exclaimed in a post on Instagram. Instagram Guilherme Guido (@gui_guido) on Sep 9, 2020 at 10:08am PDT Guido also runs the Academia Guilherme Guido in Brazil. For more information, check out its Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos last chatted with Brazilian swimmer Instagram Guilherme Guido (@academiaguilhermeguido) on Sep 8, 2020 at 12:51pm PDT With his tremendous prowess in the backstroke races, Guido proved to be a true force to be reckoned with in last year's inaugural ISL season. He was able to score many points for the team, and as Digital Journal reported , he triumphed at the ISL grand finale in Las Vegas."I can't wait for the beginning of the season 2 of the @iswimleague. I can't wait for the second season to start," Guido exclaimed in a post on Instagram.Guido also runs the Academia Guilherme Guido in Brazil. For more information, check out its official website : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos last chatted with Brazilian swimmer Guilherme Guido back in June of 2020. More about Guilherme Guido, London Roar, isl, International Swimming League, Roster More news from Guilherme Guido London Roar isl International Swimmi... Roster Brazilian