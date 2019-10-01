Email
article imageGregg Troy up for Coach of the Year at 2019 Golden Goggles

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
Acclaimed swimming coach Gregg Troy has a major reason to be proud. He has been nominated for "Coach of the Year" at the 2019 Golden Goggles Awards.
Troy, who coaches Olympic gold medalist and 2019 world champion Caeleb Dressel, is up for "Coach of the Year." He is nominated alongside Jack Bauerle, Ray Looze, Mike Parratto and last year's winner, Greg Meehan (who coaches Katie Ledecky and Simone Manuel, among others at Stanford University).
In addition, Troy will serve as the Head Coach of the Cali Condors in the International Swimming League (ISL), where Olympic medalist swimmer Jason Lezak serves as the General Manager.
Troy was previously named "Coach of the Year" by the Golden Goggles Awards back in 2010 and 2011.
Earlier this month, as Digital Journal reported, Dressel was honored as the "Athlete of the Year" by USA Swimming at the United States Aquatic Sports Convention.
The Golden Goggles Awards benefit the USA Swimming Foundation. To learn more about this year's Golden Goggles Awards, visit its official homepage.
Read More: Gregg Troy chatted with Digital Journal about the International Swimming League and the Cali Condors.
