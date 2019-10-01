Troy, who coaches Olympic gold medalist and 2019 world champion Caeleb Dressel
, is up for "Coach of the Year." He is nominated alongside Jack Bauerle, Ray Looze, Mike Parratto and last year's winner, Greg Meehan (who coaches Katie Ledecky and Simone Manuel, among others at Stanford University).
In addition, Troy will serve as the Head Coach of the Cali Condors in the International Swimming League (ISL), where Olympic medalist swimmer Jason Lezak
serves as the General Manager.
Troy was previously named "Coach of the Year" by the Golden Goggles Awards back in 2010 and 2011.
Earlier this month, as Digital Journal reported, Dressel was honored as the "Athlete of the Year
" by USA Swimming at the United States Aquatic Sports Convention.
The Golden Goggles Awards benefit the USA Swimming Foundation. To learn more about this year's Golden Goggles Awards, visit its official homepage
.
