On December 3, it was announced that esteemed swimming coaches Greg Meehan and Dave Durden will be leading the U.S. Olympic Swimming Team as head coaches. Durden will serve as the Men's Head Coach, and Meehan will serve as the Women's Head Coach of the U.S. Olympic Swimming Team.

This will mark their first time as head coaches of the U.S. Olympic Team for the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo. Both of these distinguished coaches helped their swimmers win a combined total of 20 medals at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, where they both served as assistant coaches.

At the collegiate level, Durden is in his 12th season as the Men's Head Coach at Cal, while Meehan has been the Women's Head Coach at Standford since 2012. Durden has coached such athletes as Nathan Adrian, Andrew Seliskar, Ryan Murphy, Josh Prenot, and Jacob Pebley.

On November 19, Meehan was honored as the "Coach of the Year" at the 2018 Golden Goggle Awards, which took place at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel in New York City. This marked his second consecutive win in this competitive category. He is known for coaching Olympic gold medalists Katie Ledecky and Simone Manuel.

Durden and Meehan lead Team USA at the 2017 World Championships in Budapest, where the American swimmers won 38 medals.

The 2020 Olympic Trials will be held from June 21 to 28 in Omaha, Nebraska. The swimming competition of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo will take place from July 5 to August 2, 2020.