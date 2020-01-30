Email
article imageGreg Louganis is Grand Marshal of Strawberry Festival's Parade

By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Sports
Garden Grove - Olympic diver Greg Louganis has been named as the Grand Marshal of 62nd Annual Garden Grove Strawberry Festival's Parade on May 23, 2020, as part of "Celebrating The Olympics."
The Garden Grove Strawberry Festival's Parade will be a part of this year's Memorial Day Weekend celebration, which runs from May 22 to 25, 2020.
"It is my great honor to be selected as Grand Marshal of the 62nd Annual Garden Grove Strawberry Festival’'s Parade," Greg Louganis remarked.
He shared that he is very grateful for his career in diving and the opportunities that he has been given. He feels the importance of giving back.
He described The Garden Grove Strawberry Festival Association as a "perfect example of a volunteer organization" that gives back to their community by raising funds at their annual festivals, which is given to the non-profits that are serving the people of Garden Grove. "At the end of the day, that's what life is all about, giving back," he said.
Louganis is hailed as the "greatest diver" in history. He has won a total of five Olympic medals, five World Championship titles, as well as 47 U.S. national titles, which is more than any other person in American history. To this day, his records are unbroken.
He won his first silver medal the 1976 Montreal Olympics in 10 meter platform diving, at the young age of 16. 2020 marks the 36th Anniversary of Louganis' first two Olympic Gold Medals in the three-meter Springboard and the 10 meter Platform in the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. In 1988, at the Olympic Games in Seoul, Louganis repeated his 1984 victories winning two more Olympic gold medals in three-meter Springboard and the 10 meter Platform.
In May of 2019, Louganis served as a co-host and at the Paley Center’s LGBTQ+ Achievement in Television Honors, for the 50th Anniversary of Stonewall, which was held in New York City. He was also recognized for his achievements at that event.
Aside from being the well-known Olympic diver, Louganis is a speaker, author, actor, activist, humanitarian and designer.
For more information on Greg Louganis, check out his official homepage and his Facebook page.
