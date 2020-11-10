Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Greek swimmer Andreas Vazaios chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about competing for the London Roar in Season 2 of the International Swimming League (ISL). Vazaios expressed that the coaches used this meet to try different lineups, prior to noting that their goal is to be nearly perfect in the semi-finals and even better in the final. "We keep learning strategies and tactics as individuals and as a team," Vazaios said. When asked if the team lacked firepower, the Greek swimmer remarked, "It was a hard turnaround. We raced two days ago, everyone is quite tired." Andreas Vazaios of London Roar Mike Lewis, Photo Courtesy of ISL In this meet, the London Roar team did not have world record holder breaststroker Adam Peaty, but they had plenty of athletes that are ready to get the job done and score points. "It wasn't our goal to win today but to learn from this," he said. "We keep getting better and we’re going to be ready for the final." On his proudest athletic moments with the London Roar this season, Vazaios responded, "I think it's great to race with them. I really liked the fact that I was able to get some wins and to contribute a lot to different events and the relays as well." "It's a different situation because we are coming from quarantine and COVID-19 is not really helping us to train well," he said. "I am really grateful to be here regardless of the results, but I definitely feel proud that I am able to contribute as much and to try some new events such as the 400 meter individual medley (IM), which I haven't done since 2008. I was really happy and proud that they gave me that opportunity to race it." "I am so lucky to be here in general with the ISL, especially during this difficult situation and the trying times that everyone is going through," he added. To learn more about Greek swimmer Andreas Vazaios, follow him on Andreas Vazaios of London Roar Mike Lewis, Photo Courtesy of ISL He was a part of an ISL virtual mixed zone, along with the following swimmers: Philip Heintz from Aqua Centurions, Beata Nelson from Cali Condors, and Tom Shields from the Los Angeles Current.Vazaios expressed that the coaches used this meet to try different lineups, prior to noting that their goal is to be nearly perfect in the semi-finals and even better in the final. "We keep learning strategies and tactics as individuals and as a team," Vazaios said.When asked if the team lacked firepower, the Greek swimmer remarked, "It was a hard turnaround. We raced two days ago, everyone is quite tired."In this meet, the London Roar team did not have world record holder breaststroker Adam Peaty, but they had plenty of athletes that are ready to get the job done and score points. "It wasn't our goal to win today but to learn from this," he said. "We keep getting better and we’re going to be ready for the final."On his proudest athletic moments with the London Roar this season, Vazaios responded, "I think it's great to race with them. I really liked the fact that I was able to get some wins and to contribute a lot to different events and the relays as well.""It's a different situation because we are coming from quarantine and COVID-19 is not really helping us to train well," he said. "I am really grateful to be here regardless of the results, but I definitely feel proud that I am able to contribute as much and to try some new events such as the 400 meter individual medley (IM), which I haven't done since 2008. I was really happy and proud that they gave me that opportunity to race it.""I am so lucky to be here in general with the ISL, especially during this difficult situation and the trying times that everyone is going through," he added.To learn more about Greek swimmer Andreas Vazaios, follow him on Instagram More about Andreas Vazaios, isl, London Roar, Greek, Swimmer More news from Andreas Vazaios isl London Roar Greek Swimmer