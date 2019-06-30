By By Markos Papadatos 20 mins ago in Sports Two-time Olympic medalist and British swimmer Adam Peaty will be competing for London Road in the international Swimming League (ISL). In March of 2019, Peaty Peaty's swimming coach, Melanie Marshall, will be one of the head coaches of the London Roar. This past August, as Prince William honored Peaty at Buckingham Palace with an MBE (Member of the British Empire) back in a ceremony that took place in October of 2017, following his athletic achievements at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, and his subsequent wins at the 2017 World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. In Rio de Janeiro, Peaty won the gold medal in the men's 100 meter breaststroke (and at the time, he set a world record), and the Great Britain swimming team won the silver medal in the men's 4 × 100 meter medley relay race. To learn more about London Roar, check out their official Olympic bronze medalist Rob Woodhouse serves as the General Manager of London Roar. In the fall, London Roar will be competing against Team Iron, New York Breakers and LA Current in the third competition of the 2019 International Swimming League (ISL) season.In March of 2019, Peaty signed to be an ambassador of the ISL. Peaty will serve as the team captain of the London Roar.Peaty's swimming coach, Melanie Marshall, will be one of the head coaches of the London Roar.This past August, as Digital Journal reported , Adam Peaty shattered his own world record at the European Championships.Prince William honored Peaty at Buckingham Palace with an MBE (Member of the British Empire) back in a ceremony that took place in October of 2017, following his athletic achievements at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, and his subsequent wins at the 2017 World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.In Rio de Janeiro, Peaty won the gold medal in the men's 100 meter breaststroke (and at the time, he set a world record), and the Great Britain swimming team won the silver medal in the men's 4 × 100 meter medley relay race.To learn more about London Roar, check out their official Facebook page and follow them on Twitter More about Adam Peaty, London Roar, Olympic, isl, International Swimming League More news from Adam Peaty London Roar Olympic isl International Swimmi... Swimmer