Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Sports New York - On November 19, competitive swimmers Grant Shoults and Sean Grieshop chatted on the red carpet of the 2018 Golden Goggle Awards. Grant Shoults "It is great to be here," Shoults said. "It is super fun. It is great seeing all of the team-mates at Pan Pacs and all of the staff. There are a lot of familiar faces. The atmosphere is really great. Everyone seems really happy." Each day Shoults is motivated by his desire to improve himself as a swimmer. "Right now, I know I am not at my pinnacle, and I am always searching to get to the next level. Obviously, there are more levels and steps that I need to take to get to the top, and it's inspiring to look at the guys who have been on the team for many years," he explained. Shoults acknowledged that his supporters are his family and close friends. "Without them, I don't think I would be here, and I don't think that I would have gotten into Stanford University," he said. Swimmer Sean Grieshop Gary Hahn Sean Grieshop On being at the Golden Goggle Awards, Grieshop said, "It feels amazing. It is so much fun to get to be with the team, and to get to hang out with everybody." Each day, Grieshop is motivated by events such as the Golden Goggle Awards, as well as the Pan Pacific Championships, World Championships, and the Olympic Games. Grieshop's advice for young swimmers is "to enjoy the sport with everything they have." To learn more about USA Swimming, check out its The Golden Goggle Awards honor athlete accomplishments in swimming over the past year, and they benefit the USA Swimming Foundation. This year's ceremony took place at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel.