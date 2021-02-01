By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports The Goldfish Swim School has launched a "Fintastic Friendship" contest with Olympic gold medalist and world record holder swimmer Ryan Murphy. Digital Journal has the scoop. Children are finding creative ways to remain socially distant during the COVID-19 pandemic. Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy is participating in this contest. He is an inspirational individual that knows first-hand the importance of nurturing lifelong friendships, in an effort for one to reach their full potential. Starting on February 1, members and non-members are encouraged to submit an entry form and share the ways their children remained social while distancing during the pandemic. Each week, winners will receive two Goldfish Swim School prize packs (one for them and one to share with a friend). Prizes include free swimming lessons, waived membership passes, towels, paint sheets, water bottles, coloring books, and stickers, among other items. Their grand prize is a virtual Zoom party with Olympic champion Ryan Murphy. "I have built such incredible friendships throughout my swimming career, even during my early days as a young kid at the pool," he said, prior to adding that his swimming buddies were the ones that motivated him each day to accomplish greatness. Murphy expressed that it's a humbling experience to be a part of the "Fintastic Friendship" contest, in order to raise awareness of the benefits of swimming lessons and how they can help foster childhood and lifelong friendships. This swim school understands how crucial social development is for every child. With swimming lessons, children are learning lessons of empathy, taking turns (sharing), problem-solving, persistence, and patience. Goldfish Swim School co-founder Jenny McCuiston acknowledged that it is a very "rewarding experience" to watch the amazing friendships that are being built at their schools. Their schools are committed to operating above and beyond local, city, and state COVID protocols. It provides opportunities for socialization, as well as opportunities for helping kids grow and thriving and learning in new ways. "We have put such an important emphasis on building out COVID safety protocols at our schools because we know how important social interactions are for child development and want to ensure families feel safe and comfortable," McCuiston said. To learn more about the Goldfish Swim School, check out its For more information on Olympic swimmer Ryan Murphy, check out his This swim school celebrates the resilient friendships that are made among children, and they recently announced their "Fintastic Friendship" contest.Children are finding creative ways to remain socially distant during the COVID-19 pandemic. Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy is participating in this contest. He is an inspirational individual that knows first-hand the importance of nurturing lifelong friendships, in an effort for one to reach their full potential.Starting on February 1, members and non-members are encouraged to submit an entry form and share the ways their children remained social while distancing during the pandemic. Each week, winners will receive two Goldfish Swim School prize packs (one for them and one to share with a friend). Prizes include free swimming lessons, waived membership passes, towels, paint sheets, water bottles, coloring books, and stickers, among other items.Their grand prize is a virtual Zoom party with Olympic champion Ryan Murphy. "I have built such incredible friendships throughout my swimming career, even during my early days as a young kid at the pool," he said, prior to adding that his swimming buddies were the ones that motivated him each day to accomplish greatness.Murphy expressed that it's a humbling experience to be a part of the "Fintastic Friendship" contest, in order to raise awareness of the benefits of swimming lessons and how they can help foster childhood and lifelong friendships.This swim school understands how crucial social development is for every child. With swimming lessons, children are learning lessons of empathy, taking turns (sharing), problem-solving, persistence, and patience.Goldfish Swim School co-founder Jenny McCuiston acknowledged that it is a very "rewarding experience" to watch the amazing friendships that are being built at their schools. Their schools are committed to operating above and beyond local, city, and state COVID protocols. It provides opportunities for socialization, as well as opportunities for helping kids grow and thriving and learning in new ways."We have put such an important emphasis on building out COVID safety protocols at our schools because we know how important social interactions are for child development and want to ensure families feel safe and comfortable," McCuiston said.To learn more about the Goldfish Swim School, check out its official website and Facebook page For more information on Olympic swimmer Ryan Murphy, check out his official website and follow him on Instagram More about Goldfish Swim School, Ryan murphy, Swimming, Swimmer, Gold Goldfish Swim School Ryan murphy Swimming Swimmer Gold Olympic