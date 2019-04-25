By By Markos Papadatos 36 mins ago in Sports Olympic gold medalist swimmer Ryan Murphy has partnered with Goldfish Swim School, in an effort to raise awareness on water safety. This cause is dear to Murphy's heart since drowning is the No. 1 cause of injury-related deaths among kids ages one to four years old; moreover, drowning takes the lives of three children in America each day. It is Goldfish Swim School and Murphy's goal to lower these statistics. This partnership came organically, especially since Murphy is an Ambassador of the USA Swimming Foundation, where the Goldfish Swim School is an official sponsor. The Olympic swimmer praised the folks at Goldfish Swim School for being "first class" and he is stoked for this partnership. Murphy described swimming as the sole sport that is also a "life-saving skill." "It's refreshing to come across a brand that is so committed to water safety and passionate about teaching kids how to swim," he said, prior to adding that swimming has impacted his whole life. "It's my hope this partnership will help inspire kids to get into the pool," he added. To learn more about Goldfish Swim School, check out its Read More: Earlier this month, Ryan Murphy chatted with American swimmer and Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy Gary Hahn Murphy is a three-time Olympic gold medalist in the men's backstroke and a world record holder. He partnered with Goldfish Swim School for three years. They will work towards spreading the importance of water safety and drowning prevention.This cause is dear to Murphy's heart since drowning is the No. 1 cause of injury-related deaths among kids ages one to four years old; moreover, drowning takes the lives of three children in America each day. It is Goldfish Swim School and Murphy's goal to lower these statistics.This partnership came organically, especially since Murphy is an Ambassador of the USA Swimming Foundation, where the Goldfish Swim School is an official sponsor. The Olympic swimmer praised the folks at Goldfish Swim School for being "first class" and he is stoked for this partnership.Murphy described swimming as the sole sport that is also a "life-saving skill." "It's refreshing to come across a brand that is so committed to water safety and passionate about teaching kids how to swim," he said, prior to adding that swimming has impacted his whole life. "It's my hope this partnership will help inspire kids to get into the pool," he added. Murphy won three Golden Goggle Awards this past November, in a ceremony that was held in New York City, including the coveted award for "Male Athlete of the Year."To learn more about Goldfish Swim School, check out its official website : Earlier this month, Ryan Murphy chatted with Digital Journal More about Ryan murphy, Goldfish Swim School, Swimmer, Olympic, medalist Ryan murphy Goldfish Swim School Swimmer Olympic medalist Gold