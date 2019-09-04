Special By By Markos Papadatos 21 mins ago in Sports German swimmer Marius Kusch chatted with Digital Journal about being a part of the New York Breakers for the new International Swimming League (ISL). Kusch praised General Manager Tina Andrew for being "amazing." "Tina is always on top of things. I don't think there could be any other person that could do a better job," he said. "I like Michael Andrew too. He's a great guy." Each day, Kusch is motivated simply by trying to be "the best person that he could possibly be." "I want to be the first person in my family to compete at the Olympic Games. It was always a dream of mine to someday become an Olympic athlete," he said. For young and aspiring swimmers, he said, "Find a sport that you really enjoy. Try multiple sports and not just one sport. As young kids develop, it important to have a broad skill set. Find something that makes you happy and that gives you purpose." On the impact of technology on the sport of swimming, Kusch said, "Technology is definitely there in the sport. I think Michael Andrew is a great example of that. The beauty of it is that there isn't just one recipe that makes everyone fast. Every person's body is different. Biomechanical analysis and recovery are big factors with regard to performance. The key is to find something that works for your body." For his personal recovery, Kusch shared that he uses Kusch defined the word success as "being able to do something that you love and making a living out of it." To learn more about German swimmer Marius Kusch, follow him on For more information on the New York Breakers, check out their On competing for the New York Breakers, he said, "It is nice. I am very proud that there are Germans represented in that team. It is really cool to be a part of this inaugural ISL."Kusch praised General Manager Tina Andrew for being "amazing." "Tina is always on top of things. I don't think there could be any other person that could do a better job," he said. "I like Michael Andrew too. He's a great guy."Each day, Kusch is motivated simply by trying to be "the best person that he could possibly be." "I want to be the first person in my family to compete at the Olympic Games. It was always a dream of mine to someday become an Olympic athlete," he said.For young and aspiring swimmers, he said, "Find a sport that you really enjoy. Try multiple sports and not just one sport. As young kids develop, it important to have a broad skill set. Find something that makes you happy and that gives you purpose."On the impact of technology on the sport of swimming, Kusch said, "Technology is definitely there in the sport. I think Michael Andrew is a great example of that. The beauty of it is that there isn't just one recipe that makes everyone fast. Every person's body is different. Biomechanical analysis and recovery are big factors with regard to performance. The key is to find something that works for your body."For his personal recovery, Kusch shared that he uses NormaTec , which he described as one of his favorite things. "I like being able to control the intensity, frequency, and the length," he said.Kusch defined the word success as "being able to do something that you love and making a living out of it."To learn more about German swimmer Marius Kusch, follow him on Instagram and check out his website For more information on the New York Breakers, check out their official homepage and their Facebook page More about Marius Kusch, Swimmer, new york breakers, isl, German Marius Kusch Swimmer new york breakers isl German