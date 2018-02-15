Special By By Markos Papadatos 5 hours ago in Sports Professional football player Connor Barwin (of the Los Angeles Rams) chatted with Digital Journal about his partnership with Good Sports, where he is one of its professional athlete ambassadors. Barwin continued, "I have always been amazed with what Good Sports has been able to do. As an athlete, I very much understand the importance of athletics in kids' lives, especially the joy that comes out of playing sports. Good Sports is doing so much for so little." Connor Barwin Courtesy of Good Sports Regarding his daily motivations, the football player said, "Just to improve the life of the people around me." "As a football player, I try to be the best teammate I can be. I try to do the same for the people around me," he said. Barwin shared that with his foundation, they help build playgrounds in communities. "We try to make it happen. We are on our third playground in Philadelphia, which we are really excited about," he said. For aspiring football players, he said, "Play as many sports as you can. Football is a sport where you can't develop the fundamentals of it until you are older." "The best thing you can do is to be involved in a bunch of sports, to develop athletic skills that you will use later as a ball player," he said. Regarding the key to longevity in football, he said, "The first thing is luck. After that, you need to take care of yourself: you need to eat healthy and train." A native of Michigan, Barwin defined the word success as "Being better than you were the day before." "Constant improvement in all aspects of your life is success," he said. Digital transformation of football On the impact of technology on football, he said, "Technology has really changed the way we train, recover and prepare. It is helping us play longer and feel better, because they can use science to know when we pushed it too far. Technology gives us one of the biggest advantages." "I love my fans. I've had a lot of people that have supported me throughout my career, and they have been great," he said, graciously. "I am going to be training hard, and we are going to have a great year next year!" For more information on Good Sports, check out their To learn more about professional football athlete Connor Barwin, follow him on On his partnership with Good Sports, Barwin said, "I have been working with them for the past couple of years. They are an incredible organization, and they have done great work! They have been around for a while. They have supported me and my foundation, and I try to help them as much as possible. This will be the second time I went to Washington with them. I am super excited about it."Barwin continued, "I have always been amazed with what Good Sports has been able to do. As an athlete, I very much understand the importance of athletics in kids' lives, especially the joy that comes out of playing sports. Good Sports is doing so much for so little."Regarding his daily motivations, the football player said, "Just to improve the life of the people around me." "As a football player, I try to be the best teammate I can be. I try to do the same for the people around me," he said.Barwin shared that with his foundation, they help build playgrounds in communities. "We try to make it happen. We are on our third playground in Philadelphia, which we are really excited about," he said.For aspiring football players, he said, "Play as many sports as you can. Football is a sport where you can't develop the fundamentals of it until you are older." "The best thing you can do is to be involved in a bunch of sports, to develop athletic skills that you will use later as a ball player," he said.Regarding the key to longevity in football, he said, "The first thing is luck. After that, you need to take care of yourself: you need to eat healthy and train."A native of Michigan, Barwin defined the word success as "Being better than you were the day before." "Constant improvement in all aspects of your life is success," he said.On the impact of technology on football, he said, "Technology has really changed the way we train, recover and prepare. It is helping us play longer and feel better, because they can use science to know when we pushed it too far. Technology gives us one of the biggest advantages.""I love my fans. I've had a lot of people that have supported me throughout my career, and they have been great," he said, graciously. "I am going to be training hard, and we are going to have a great year next year!"For more information on Good Sports, check out their official website To learn more about professional football athlete Connor Barwin, follow him on Twitter More about Connor Barwin, Football player, Good Sports, Rams Connor Barwin Football player Good Sports Rams