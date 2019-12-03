Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Brazilian swimmer Felipe Lima chatted with Digital Journal about the inaugural International Swimming League (ISL), where he competes for the Los Angeles Current. At the ISL U.S. derby match, Lima won the men's 50 meter breaststroke race for the Los Angeles Current, and he finished in second place in the men's 100 meter breaststroke. The Los Angeles Current is headed to the ISL grand finale in Las Vegas, Nevada, where they will be competing against the Cali Condors, the Energy Standard and the London Roar. He praised his General Manager, four-time Olympic gold medalist Lenny Krayzelburg for being a "really nice guy," as well as Head Coach David Marsh and Assistant Coach Brett Hawke. "All of my teammates are nice as well, and I was happy to have a close relationship with them," Lima said. "The ISL competition model is new for me and I really like it." Lima complimented French swimmer Beryl Gastaldello (also from the Los Angeles Current) for being "amazing." "Beryl is a very cool girl and she gets better every competition," he said. Each day, Lima is motivated by his ambition to practice well each day. "I take things a step at a time," he said. "Trust in my work and I trust in my coach. I try to be very competitive every day and that motivates me," he said. On his use of technology in his daily routine as a swimmer, he said, "We do biomechanical analysis in our club team. Also, once a week we try to do filming underwater at race pace." Lima also uses Hypervolt massage and a NormaTec for recovery purposes. "They help me a lot, especially with my recovery," he admitted. For young and aspiring swimmers, Lima encouraged them to set small goals first. "Once you start achieving the little goals, then you will definitely start achieving the bigger ones," he said. He had nothing but kind remarks about fellow Brazilian swimmers Marcelo Chierighini and Joao de Lucca. "I train with Marcelo, who is a great swimmer, and Joao is a really nice guy as well," he said. Lima defined the word success as "working hard" and "achieving your goals in the future." "Success, for me, is being competitive and being powerful every day in practice to achieve the goals," he concluded. To learn more about Brazilian swimmer Felipa Lima, follow him on "My ISL experience was really good," he admitted. "The ISL is the new model of the swimming competition right now. It hope it gets even bigger and more engaging next year."At the ISL U.S. derby match, Lima won the men's 50 meter breaststroke race for the Los Angeles Current, and he finished in second place in the men's 100 meter breaststroke. The Los Angeles Current is headed to the ISL grand finale in Las Vegas, Nevada, where they will be competing against the Cali Condors, the Energy Standard and the London Roar.He praised his General Manager, four-time Olympic gold medalist Lenny Krayzelburg for being a "really nice guy," as well as Head Coach David Marsh and Assistant Coach Brett Hawke. "All of my teammates are nice as well, and I was happy to have a close relationship with them," Lima said. "The ISL competition model is new for me and I really like it."Lima complimented French swimmer Beryl Gastaldello (also from the Los Angeles Current) for being "amazing." "Beryl is a very cool girl and she gets better every competition," he said.Each day, Lima is motivated by his ambition to practice well each day. "I take things a step at a time," he said. "Trust in my work and I trust in my coach. I try to be very competitive every day and that motivates me," he said.On his use of technology in his daily routine as a swimmer, he said, "We do biomechanical analysis in our club team. Also, once a week we try to do filming underwater at race pace."Lima also uses Hypervolt massage and a NormaTec for recovery purposes. "They help me a lot, especially with my recovery," he admitted.For young and aspiring swimmers, Lima encouraged them to set small goals first. "Once you start achieving the little goals, then you will definitely start achieving the bigger ones," he said.He had nothing but kind remarks about fellow Brazilian swimmers Marcelo Chierighini and Joao de Lucca. "I train with Marcelo, who is a great swimmer, and Joao is a really nice guy as well," he said.Lima defined the word success as "working hard" and "achieving your goals in the future." "Success, for me, is being competitive and being powerful every day in practice to achieve the goals," he concluded.To learn more about Brazilian swimmer Felipa Lima, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter More about Felipe Lima, Brazilian, Swimmer, isl, LA Current More news from Felipe Lima Brazilian Swimmer isl LA Current los angeles current