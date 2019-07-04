Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Teen New York rower Faye Webb chatted with Digital Journal about the sport of rowing and being a part of the Row New York Team. Webb is drawn to the sport of rowing for multiple reasons. "What I love the most about rowing is the feeling of your thighs burning with pain. Pain means you're pulling your absolute hardest. And when you are pushing hard, you know, it means you are getting stronger," she said. On her proudest professional moments in rowing, Webb said, "I remember, our very first race, our eight boat came in fourth place, merely a tenth of a second faster and we would have been third. A week later, my mom told me 'I have a surprise for you and your team.' She whipped out these fantastic medals, she had bought each person in my boat a 4th place medal in honor of our very first race." "This year the Row New York under 16-year-olds varsity eight boat was invited to the nationals up in Lowell Massachusettes to compete against the best of the best. We were really excited. On Saturday there are timed races to see if you qualify for the actual race on Sunday. That weekend we made history for Row New York. We were the first eight boat team to qualify for nationals. On Sunday, we came in fifth place," she exclaimed. Webb continued, "The greatest moment for me was this past season while we were up in Saratoga at the State Championships. We hadn't done so well two weeks prior at the Saratoga Invitationals, but we had worked hard for two weeks perfecting our strokes and timing. We came into States strong and ready to row, and row we did." "We accomplished what we had set out to do. We placed first in State in clubs. Row New York is a club team, not a high school team, and we received the first place medal. That was a very proud moment for all of us," she added. New York State Scholastic Rowing Championships medal Claudine Webb On her use of technology in her daily routine as an athlete and rower, she said, "We use technology every practice. Some people know it as a rowing machine, but rowers call it an erg." Regarding her biggest motivations, she said, "My biggest motivation is spring season and making it to State Championships. My biggest influence has to be my team, they help me keep pushing every day." For young and aspiring rowers, she said, "If you are thinking about trying rowing out, do it. If you are already on a team never give up no matter how hard it feels at that moment and to push as hard as you can for every stroke." When asked how long she has been a part of Row New York Team, she responded, "First my sister, Emma, tried out for the team, when I was in sixth grade, and I told my mom that when I was in eighth grade I was going to try out too. So I did and got on the team. I have now been rowing for three years."Webb is drawn to the sport of rowing for multiple reasons. "What I love the most about rowing is the feeling of your thighs burning with pain. Pain means you're pulling your absolute hardest. And when you are pushing hard, you know, it means you are getting stronger," she said.On her proudest professional moments in rowing, Webb said, "I remember, our very first race, our eight boat came in fourth place, merely a tenth of a second faster and we would have been third. A week later, my mom told me 'I have a surprise for you and your team.' She whipped out these fantastic medals, she had bought each person in my boat a 4th place medal in honor of our very first race.""This year the Row New York under 16-year-olds varsity eight boat was invited to the nationals up in Lowell Massachusettes to compete against the best of the best. We were really excited. On Saturday there are timed races to see if you qualify for the actual race on Sunday. That weekend we made history for Row New York. We were the first eight boat team to qualify for nationals. On Sunday, we came in fifth place," she exclaimed.Webb continued, "The greatest moment for me was this past season while we were up in Saratoga at the State Championships. We hadn't done so well two weeks prior at the Saratoga Invitationals, but we had worked hard for two weeks perfecting our strokes and timing. We came into States strong and ready to row, and row we did.""We accomplished what we had set out to do. We placed first in State in clubs. Row New York is a club team, not a high school team, and we received the first place medal. That was a very proud moment for all of us," she added.On her use of technology in her daily routine as an athlete and rower, she said, "We use technology every practice. Some people know it as a rowing machine, but rowers call it an erg."Regarding her biggest motivations, she said, "My biggest motivation is spring season and making it to State Championships. My biggest influence has to be my team, they help me keep pushing every day."For young and aspiring rowers, she said, "If you are thinking about trying rowing out, do it. If you are already on a team never give up no matter how hard it feels at that moment and to push as hard as you can for every stroke." More about Faye Webb, rowing, row new york, Team, rowers Faye Webb rowing row new york Team rowers