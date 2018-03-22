Email
article imageEmmanuel Karalis' world junior record recognized by the IAAF

By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Sports
Greek pole vaulter Emmanuel Karalis has a major reason to celebrate. His 5.78 meters pole vault jump was officially ratified by the IAAF as a world junior record.
Karalis accomplished that milestone in Greece in mid-February of 2018.
Two weeks later, Swedish pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis, broke Karalis' world junior record with 5.88 meters in France, but Duplantis' record is still awaiting ratification from the IAAF.
Karalis was able to increase his personal best by two centimeters, from 5.78 meters to 5.80 meters, at the 2018 IAAF World Indoor Championships in Birmingham, earlier this month, where he finished in fifth place, which was quite the victory for the 18-year-old Greek pole vaulter.
Read More: Emmanuel Karalis chatted with Digital Journal about his world junior record, and the World Indoor Championships.
