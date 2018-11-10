Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Alabama firefighter Eddy Stewart chatted with Digital Journal about competing again at this year's "American Ninja Warrior" competition. His proudest moments on the competition include every time that he gets to "hit the buzzer." "I have completed every qualifying course and have been a city finalist every year. So I would have to say I am super proud of that," he said. Regarding his plans for the future, Stewart said, "Lord willing, I will compete again next year. I love this sport and so does my family. My plan is to apply again for Season 11 and hopefully, they like me enough to have me back." On staying motivated, Stewart said, "I guess knowing that I won't be able to do this forever so I try to stay in the best shape I can and really challenge myself to use the talents the Lord has given me. I want to show my two boys how to work hard for what they want, no matter how many times they fail and to never quit and to keep pressing on." Digital transformation On the impact of technology on the entertainment business, and the predominance of streaming services, he said, "I do know that with streaming services, I can go back and watch any episodes of American Ninja Warrior I missed whenever I want. So Hulu, Amazon Prime, and Netflix make it very convenient." Regarding his use of technology in his daily routine as an athlete, Stewart said, "Sometimes I use social media to get different ideas to add to my workout routine. And, I will use my Garmin watch a lot to track my calories and heart rate throughout the day. It is pretty useful too when I want to challenge myself when I go out for a run or doing my cardio." For his fans and supporters, Stewart echoed his gratitude. "I am extremely thankful for all the encouragement and support. That's another thing that's motivating, knowing that you got people out there that support and cheer you on, and to keep working on the left, right, double double," he said. On competing again on the 10th season of American Ninja Warrior, he said, "It felt very surreal. It is hard to believe that I am actually a part of something as cool as this. Not everyone gets this opportunity and I have had the chance to compete for four years now. So I am extremely thankful."His proudest moments on the competition include every time that he gets to "hit the buzzer." "I have completed every qualifying course and have been a city finalist every year. So I would have to say I am super proud of that," he said.Regarding his plans for the future, Stewart said, "Lord willing, I will compete again next year. I love this sport and so does my family. My plan is to apply again for Season 11 and hopefully, they like me enough to have me back."On staying motivated, Stewart said, "I guess knowing that I won't be able to do this forever so I try to stay in the best shape I can and really challenge myself to use the talents the Lord has given me. I want to show my two boys how to work hard for what they want, no matter how many times they fail and to never quit and to keep pressing on."On the impact of technology on the entertainment business, and the predominance of streaming services, he said, "I do know that with streaming services, I can go back and watch any episodes of American Ninja Warrior I missed whenever I want. So Hulu, Amazon Prime, and Netflix make it very convenient."Regarding his use of technology in his daily routine as an athlete, Stewart said, "Sometimes I use social media to get different ideas to add to my workout routine. And, I will use my Garmin watch a lot to track my calories and heart rate throughout the day. It is pretty useful too when I want to challenge myself when I go out for a run or doing my cardio."For his fans and supporters, Stewart echoed his gratitude. "I am extremely thankful for all the encouragement and support. That's another thing that's motivating, knowing that you got people out there that support and cheer you on, and to keep working on the left, right, double double," he said. More about Eddy Stewart, american ninja warrior, Alabama, Firefighter Eddy Stewart american ninja warri... Alabama Firefighter