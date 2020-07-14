By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Sports An eBay study has been released which analyses sales volume of at-home fitness equipment during the lockdown period. The findings indicate that for some, at least, the closure of gyms has triggered a fitness spending spree. As an example of the upturn in sales of fitness equipment, the data reveals that purchases of dumbbells during the spring of 2020 rose by 1980 percent. This is when compared to March and April sales data relating to 2019. The sales of another muscle strengthening tool - the weight plate - grew by 1355 percent across the same period as well. The main trends for at-home fitness equipment sales volume increase (looking at 2019 compared with 2020), is indicated below, in descending order: Equipment Sales Increase 2019 vs. 2020 Dumbbells 1980 percent Weight Plates 1355 percent Kettlebells 1000 percent Pull Up Bar 640 percent Benches 530 percent Barbells & Attachments 355 percent Power Racks & Smith Machines 315 percent Equipment Mats & Flooring 300 percent Weight Storage 285 percent Push Up Stands 200 percent The data is based on some 3,000,000 digital sales. As the chart shows, the most popular items by far during the lockdown period was for dumbbells and activity trackers. The overall sales suggest that some people have spurned the excessive eating and drinking opted for by many and have instead sought to maintain a level of health consciousness during the lockdown. While sales for at-home fitness equipment increases dramatically, the number of people attending digital sessions have also increased alongside the gym equipment sales figures. Commenting on this for Digital Journal is The headline figure from the eBay data is that sales of key at-home fitness equipment have increased considerably during the coronavirus lockdown. This is compared to 2019, using published eBay sales metrics.As an example of the upturn in sales of fitness equipment, the data reveals that purchases of dumbbells during the spring of 2020 rose by 1980 percent. This is when compared to March and April sales data relating to 2019. The sales of another muscle strengthening tool - the weight plate - grew by 1355 percent across the same period as well.The main trends for at-home fitness equipment sales volume increase (looking at 2019 compared with 2020), is indicated below, in descending order:The data is based on some 3,000,000 digital sales. As the chart shows, the most popular items by far during the lockdown period was for dumbbells and activity trackers. The overall sales suggest that some people have spurned the excessive eating and drinking opted for by many and have instead sought to maintain a level of health consciousness during the lockdown.While sales for at-home fitness equipment increases dramatically, the number of people attending digital sessions have also increased alongside the gym equipment sales figures.Commenting on this for Digital Journal is Fabian Walke , the CEO of booking and management platform for fitness session providers Gymcatch who says that: “We’ve seen an increase of 2000 percent in online bookings since the lockdown was introduced compared to the same period in 2019. It’s an incredible increase and one that proves the world is staying on top of health.” More about Fitness, gyms, Training, Ebay Fitness gyms Training Ebay