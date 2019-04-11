Drone racing is one of the fastest new sports in the world

By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports What do the world’s fastest hockey slap shots, baseball pitches, and football passes all have in common? Their top speeds pale in comparison to the world's new fastest sport: drone racing. Their drones are custom-built and they are designed to travel in excess of 90 miles per hour. These pilots are able to race through the "most insane 3D courses" that have been created outside of the video game world. This marks the first-ever The fastest slap shot in the National Hockey League (NHL) in the United States was recorded at 108.8 miles per hour, while the fastest pitch in Major League Baseball (MLB) was 105 miles per hour; moreover, the fastest pass in the National Football League was 60 miles per hour. The Drone Racing League (DRL) infographic Photo Courtesy of The Drone Racing League On Sunday, August 11, the 2019 Drone Racing League (DRL) Allianz World Championship Season will kick off at 2 p.m. EST on NBC Sports and Twitter. In addition, the high-speed action will also air on Sky Sports, ProSieben, as well as Fox Sports Asia, among other sports networks. To learn more about The Drone Racing League, check out its Particularly impressive about The Drone Racing League (DRL) is that it has witnessed speeds as fast as 179.6 miles per hour for their drones. These stats are much higher than the speeds of other fast sports in America. The DRL is the professional drone racing circuit for elite pilots Their drones are custom-built and they are designed to travel in excess of 90 miles per hour. These pilots are able to race through the "most insane 3D courses" that have been created outside of the video game world.This marks the first-ever Artificial Intelligence Robotic Racing (AIRR) Circuit , where a group of engineers, drone fans and technologists gathered to develop artificial intelligence (AI) for high-speed drone rances.The fastest slap shot in the National Hockey League (NHL) in the United States was recorded at 108.8 miles per hour, while the fastest pitch in Major League Baseball (MLB) was 105 miles per hour; moreover, the fastest pass in the National Football League was 60 miles per hour.On Sunday, August 11, the 2019 Drone Racing League (DRL) Allianz World Championship Season will kick off at 2 p.m. EST on NBC Sports and Twitter. In addition, the high-speed action will also air on Sky Sports, ProSieben, as well as Fox Sports Asia, among other sports networks.To learn more about The Drone Racing League, check out its official website , and its Facebook page More about drone racing, drone racing league, Sport drone racing drone racing league Sport