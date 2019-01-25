Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports On January 25, 2019, American discus thrower Rodney Brown chatted with Digital Journal about his career in track and field. He added, "When people ask me what I do for a living, and I have to explain the discus, I just say frisbee. People relate to it better when I say frisbee. The classic discus thrower statue is the one that people associate most with the Olympics." His goal for 2019 is to make it to the World Outdoor Championships and hopefully make it to the finals. "Honestly, this year is about setting up for Tokyo 2020," he said. "I want to be confident and ready for Tokyo." At the 2014 North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletic Association (NACAC) Championships (Under 23), Brown won the gold medal in the men's discus throw with a championship record of 63.34 meters. "I am thankful for those opportunities, and hopefully, I will win some more gold medals," he said. "The goal is to end up on the big stage at the World Champions and the Olympics and win a gold medal there." He also has his own training club called Raising the Bar. "I decided to represent something that I started on my own," he said. "I am starting to market hats, shirts, and clothing with my throwing clinics. It is turning into something, and I am letting it run its course. I have involved the right people and I have kept it clean. I am excited to see what it ends up being." For aspiring discus throwers, Brown said, "Whenever it gets hard, it usually means that you are close to your breakthrough. Follow your dreams and make sure you work very hard with what you are doing. Trust the process. It is not an easy sport or career to choose." Digital transformation of the discus On the impact of technology on the sport of track and field, Brown said, "Technology has been good. For the discus, it has been outstanding. The advances from a few years back are quite amazing. With the technology that exists now, the discus is able to spin faster and longer. It is able to fly further." In his daily routine as an athlete, Brown uses technology, especially to video his progress. "I train with a RimGlide discus since it allows me to focus more on putting a spin on it," he said. "Also, it allows me to control the discus the way I need to. Once I get further in my season, I slowly start to add RimGlide technology to what I am doing. The closer I get to the competition season, the more RimGlide I use." For his fans and supporters, Brown concluded, "2019 and 2020 are going to be my year. I am very diligent with the work that I put in and I am extremely excited about the progress we've made, and I think you are going to drop some really fun throws this year and next year. It shouldn't come as a shock. I am very diligent with the work that I put in and I am extremely excited about the progress we've made, and I think you are going to drop some really fun throws this year and next year. It shouldn't come as a shock. I am letting people know now that I've worked my tail off for whatever I get in 2019 and 2020."Brown defined the word success as "happiness." "Success and happiness go hand in hand," he said.