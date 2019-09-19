Marsh will be joined by Olympian Brett Hawke
(who works as a clinician for the "Fitter and Faster
" Swim Camp) and Jack Roach, both of which will serve as his assistant coaches.
Four-time Olympic gold medalist Lenny Krayzelburg
serves as the General Manager of the Los Angeles Current
of the new International Swimming League (ISL).
In 2016, Marsh served as the Head Coach of the Women's U.S. Olympic Team, where they competed in Rio de Janeiro. Under his guidance, he helped Team USA score 16 medals. In 2018, he was nominated for the "Coach of the Year" Award at the Golden Goggle Awards.
