article imageDavid Marsh is the Head Coach of the Los Angeles Current

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
The Los Angeles Current announced veteran Olympic swimming coach David Marsh as the Head Coach of the Los Angeles Current.
Marsh will be joined by Olympian Brett Hawke (who works as a clinician for the "Fitter and Faster" Swim Camp) and Jack Roach, both of which will serve as his assistant coaches.
Four-time Olympic gold medalist Lenny Krayzelburg serves as the General Manager of the Los Angeles Current of the new International Swimming League (ISL).
In 2016, Marsh served as the Head Coach of the Women's U.S. Olympic Team, where they competed in Rio de Janeiro. Under his guidance, he helped Team USA score 16 medals. In 2018, he was nominated for the "Coach of the Year" Award at the Golden Goggle Awards.
To learn more about the Los Angeles Current, check out its official Facebook page.
Read More: Coach David Marsh chatted with Digital Journal in December of 2018 about the Stand By Me Foundation and the impact of technology on the sport of swimming.
More about David Marsh, LA Current, Coach, Swimming, isl
 
