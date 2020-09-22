Special By By Markos Papadatos 56 mins ago in Sports American swimmer Conner McHugh chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about the second season of the International Swimming League (ISL). Each week, he is motivated by the personal goals that he sets for himself. "Short-term goals, long-term goals, lofty goals and they motivate me to get up and work hard," he said. He is excited to be competing for the DC Trident in the sophomore season of the ISL. "I am extremely excited to be a part of the DC Trident team. I've only heard great things from everyone I've talked to about it," he said. "The ISL program itself is an awesome opportunity for post-collegiate swimmers, and DC Trident has a great mix of past U.S. collegiate swimmers and international swimmers as well." McHugh complimented the team's General Manager Kaitlin Sandeno. "It has been awesome to have an opportunity to meet her. I really respect how she runs the team and how she organizes the group. It is a highly motivated group. She has put together a really solid team and that's what makes it unique," he said. Conner McHugh Kaia Grobe For young and aspiring swimmers, he said, "Sometimes, younger swimmers get caught up in the larger goal. Short-term goals are a great tool to develop when you are longer. Take things day by day, that's the best advice I can give." He listed the breaststroke as his personal favorite stroke. For recovery purposes, he shared that he uses such forms of technology as Hyperice and NormaTec. "I use Hyperice, I love their products and I have NormaTec too, it comes in handy. I also enjoy foam rollers," he said. On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "Enjoying my mid-20's." "it's a time to figure things out. It's a fun time," he admitted. "I am looking forward to professional relationships that I can develop in the future, and still having fun doing it." McHugh defined the word success as "matching the goals that he has while realizing that there are certain things you can't plan of." "If you can take that each day, and be proud of that, then that's a personal success," he said. For his fans and supporters, McHugh said, "I come from a small town of 10,000, so to look back and realize where I've come from to now is really humbling. It really takes a village and I have a great support system back home, whether it's in Wisconsin or Minnesota. I've always been grateful for that group." Conner McHugh Gopher Athletics To learn more about American swimmer Conner McHugh, follow him on Instagram dctridentisl this season! I’m humbled by this opportunity and thankful to be joining such a great team! Thanks to @jwkeiser76 for this great graphic. #ISLBudapest2020 #TridentUP #a3performer A post shared by McHugh (@conner_mcq) on Sep 9, 2020 at 8:20am PDT "Quarantine has been good. It has obviously been very different, but it has allowed me to refocus and figure out what I want to do with swimming," he said.Each week, he is motivated by the personal goals that he sets for himself. "Short-term goals, long-term goals, lofty goals and they motivate me to get up and work hard," he said.He is excited to be competing for the DC Trident in the sophomore season of the ISL. "I am extremely excited to be a part of the DC Trident team. I've only heard great things from everyone I've talked to about it," he said. "The ISL program itself is an awesome opportunity for post-collegiate swimmers, and DC Trident has a great mix of past U.S. collegiate swimmers and international swimmers as well."McHugh complimented the team's General Manager Kaitlin Sandeno. "It has been awesome to have an opportunity to meet her. I really respect how she runs the team and how she organizes the group. It is a highly motivated group. She has put together a really solid team and that's what makes it unique," he said.For young and aspiring swimmers, he said, "Sometimes, younger swimmers get caught up in the larger goal. Short-term goals are a great tool to develop when you are longer. Take things day by day, that's the best advice I can give."He listed the breaststroke as his personal favorite stroke.For recovery purposes, he shared that he uses such forms of technology as Hyperice and NormaTec. "I use Hyperice, I love their products and I have NormaTec too, it comes in handy. I also enjoy foam rollers," he said.On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "Enjoying my mid-20's." "it's a time to figure things out. It's a fun time," he admitted. "I am looking forward to professional relationships that I can develop in the future, and still having fun doing it."McHugh defined the word success as "matching the goals that he has while realizing that there are certain things you can't plan of." "If you can take that each day, and be proud of that, then that's a personal success," he said.For his fans and supporters, McHugh said, "I come from a small town of 10,000, so to look back and realize where I've come from to now is really humbling. It really takes a village and I have a great support system back home, whether it's in Wisconsin or Minnesota. I've always been grateful for that group."To learn more about American swimmer Conner McHugh, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter More about Conner McHugh, dc trident, isl, International Swimming League, Kaitlin Sandeno Conner McHugh dc trident isl International Swimmi... Kaitlin Sandeno