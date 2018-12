The winners of the show jumping competition line up at Olympia. Tim Sandle

Scene from the international driving competition at Olympia. Tim Sandle

Shetland ponies on show at Olympia Tim Sandle

Children on Shetland ponies, ready for competition. Tim Sandle

Closing scene from the dog competition at Olympia Tim Sandle

Karabakh riders in action at Olympia. Tim Sandle

La Garde Républicaine in action, performing dressage. Tim Sandle

Christmas themed horse event at Olympia, London. Tim Sandle

An indoor market at the Olympia horse show, London. Tim Sandle

Running for a week, the London Olympia horse show is one of the highlights of the equestrian calendar, mixing serious competition with family entertainment. On the competition front, most of the leading showjumping riders in the world compete annually, as well as many of Britain's finest, including Ellen Whitaker, Ben Maher and Nick Skelton.The event takes place in the Olympia Exhibition Centre, and it is one of Europe’s oldest equine competition, with the competition being fist held in 1887.The show features FEI World Cup competitions in Dressage, Show Jumping and Driving.The day Digital Journal visited, the FEI driving world cup was taking place, including a four-in-hand driving time obstacle competition with drive-off.The video below shows the top three drivers taking a lap of honour:Between the competitive events are more family favourites like a Shetland Pony Grand National.Plus Kennel Club Dog Agility. The event depicted below is The Kennel Club Olympia Novice Dog Jumping Grand Prix.And other events, like the Puissance jumping competition and the Azerbaijan: ‘Land of Fire’ , performed by the Karabakh riders. The Land of Fire (Odlar Yurdu) is a phrase in the Azerbaijani language.Also on show were the La Garde Républicaine – Reprise des Douze (meaning 'the resumption of twelve'), a branch of the French Gendarmerie. The riders provided a combination of balletic Dressage movements together with speed and precision.The closing event was a Christmas show, replete with a Santa.Outside of the arena, there are several shops for the event-goers to browse between sessions.The 2018 Olympia Horse Show took place between 17-23 December, 2018, in London, bringing together some of the world's best dressage and show jumping riders.