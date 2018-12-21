London
The Olympia London International Horse Show is one of the UK's biggest equestrian competitions. The activities are a mix of competition, showcases of skill and entertainment.
Running for a week, the London Olympia horse show is one of the highlights of the equestrian calendar, mixing serious competition with family entertainment. On the competition front, most of the leading showjumping riders in the world compete annually, as well as many of Britain's finest, including Ellen Whitaker, Ben Maher and Nick Skelton.
The event takes place in the Olympia Exhibition Centre, and it is one of Europe’s oldest equine competition, with the competition being fist held in 1887.
The show features FEI World Cup competitions in Dressage, Show Jumping and Driving.
The winners of the show jumping competition line up at Olympia.
Also on show were the La Garde Républicaine – Reprise des Douze (meaning 'the resumption of twelve'), a branch of the French Gendarmerie. The riders provided a combination of balletic Dressage movements together with speed and precision.
La Garde Républicaine in action, performing dressage.