article imageCompetition and entertainment and the Olympia Horse Show Special

By Tim Sandle     49 mins ago in Sports
London - The Olympia London International Horse Show is one of the UK's biggest equestrian competitions. The activities are a mix of competition, showcases of skill and entertainment.
Running for a week, the London Olympia horse show is one of the highlights of the equestrian calendar, mixing serious competition with family entertainment. On the competition front, most of the leading showjumping riders in the world compete annually, as well as many of Britain's finest, including Ellen Whitaker, Ben Maher and Nick Skelton.
The event takes place in the Olympia Exhibition Centre, and it is one of Europe’s oldest equine competition, with the competition being fist held in 1887.
The show features FEI World Cup competitions in Dressage, Show Jumping and Driving.
The winners of the show jumping competition line up at Olympia.
Tim Sandle
The day Digital Journal visited, the FEI driving world cup was taking place, including a four-in-hand driving time obstacle competition with drive-off.
Scene from the international driving competition at Olympia.
Tim Sandle
The video below shows the top three drivers taking a lap of honour:
Between the competitive events are more family favourites like a Shetland Pony Grand National.
Shetland ponies on show at Olympia
Tim Sandle
Children on Shetland ponies ready for competition.
Tim Sandle
Plus Kennel Club Dog Agility. The event depicted below is The Kennel Club Olympia Novice Dog Jumping Grand Prix.
Closing scene from the dog competition at Olympia
Tim Sandle
And other events, like the Puissance jumping competition and the Azerbaijan: ‘Land of Fire’, performed by the Karabakh riders. The Land of Fire (Odlar Yurdu) is a phrase in the Azerbaijani language.
Karabakh riders in action at Olympia.
Tim Sandle
Azerbaijan: ‘Land of Fire’ in action.
Tim Sandle
Also on show were the La Garde Républicaine – Reprise des Douze (meaning 'the resumption of twelve'), a branch of the French Gendarmerie. The riders provided a combination of balletic Dressage movements together with speed and precision.
La Garde Républicaine in action performing dressage.
Tim Sandle
The closing event was a Christmas show, replete with a Santa.
Christmas themed horse event at Olympia London.
Tim Sandle
Outside of the arena, there are several shops for the event-goers to browse between sessions.
An indoor market at the Olympia horse show London.
Tim Sandle
The 2018 Olympia Horse Show took place between 17-23 December, 2018, in London, bringing together some of the world's best dressage and show jumping riders.
