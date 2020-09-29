Special By By Markos Papadatos 32 mins ago in Sports American swimmer Coleman Stewart chatted with Digital Journal about competing for the second season of the International Swimming League (ISL) for the Cali Condors. He is thrilled to have eight-time Olympic medalist Jason Lezak as the General Manager of the team. "It's crazy and I am super lucky," he said. "Jason had the best relay race of all time, it's insane." For Stewart, he expressed that it is "really cool" to have world record holder and two-time Olympic gold medalist swimmer Caeleb Dressel as the co-captain of the team, along with world champion and Olympic gold medalist Swimmer Coleman Stewart NC State Athletics Stewart listed the backstroke as his personal favorite stroke in the sport. He acknowledged that he has been good during quarantine. "I am back in the pool and I am back in the weightroom training. It is going extremely well," he said. "The silver lining in this pandemic is that it has made people appreciate what they have a little bit more," he said. Swimmer Coleman Stewart NC State Athletics He defined the word success as "finding self-fulfillment in whatever you do." "It doesn't have to be winning an event necessarily as long as you can set a goal and complete it," he said. "The Cali Condors are going to kill it this season. That goes without saying. The goal for us is to win the whole thing. We are all super excited to get back in the pool," he exclaimed. For more information on American swimmer American swimmer Coleman Stewart Cali Condors "I was super excited about given the opportunity to be on a team," he exclaimed about joining the Cali Condors. "The upcoming ISL competition in Budapest, Hungary, will be a lot of fun with some really fast racing. I'm excited to get back in the pool to race again."He is thrilled to have eight-time Olympic medalist Jason Lezak as the General Manager of the team. "It's crazy and I am super lucky," he said. "Jason had the best relay race of all time, it's insane."For Stewart, he expressed that it is "really cool" to have world record holder and two-time Olympic gold medalist swimmer Caeleb Dressel as the co-captain of the team, along with world champion and Olympic gold medalist Olivia Smoliga . "Caeleb is super energetic and ready to get the team all together, and get everyone to get to know each other a little bit more. He has been really great so far. Olivia and Caeleb both have positive vibes," he said.Stewart listed the backstroke as his personal favorite stroke in the sport. He acknowledged that he has been good during quarantine. "I am back in the pool and I am back in the weightroom training. It is going extremely well," he said."The silver lining in this pandemic is that it has made people appreciate what they have a little bit more," he said.He defined the word success as "finding self-fulfillment in whatever you do." "It doesn't have to be winning an event necessarily as long as you can set a goal and complete it," he said."The Cali Condors are going to kill it this season. That goes without saying. The goal for us is to win the whole thing. We are all super excited to get back in the pool," he exclaimed.For more information on American swimmer Coleman Stewart , follow him on Instagram More about Coleman Stewart, cali condors, isl, Swimmer Coleman Stewart cali condors isl Swimmer