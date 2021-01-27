Special By By Markos Papadatos 42 mins ago in Sports American swimmer and Olympic hopeful Coleman Stewart chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about the ISL Season 2 win as part of the Cali Condors, and his plans for the future, which include the upcoming U.S. Olympic Trials. While the skins races were a lot harder than he initially thought, he noted that those were a lot of fun. "The ISL is great for the sport of swimming since it brings a lot of excitement," he said. Being in the ISL bubble, afforded him the privilege to get to know the other professional swimmers better, especially the ones that he looked up to. "I got to sit down with them and I got to know them as people, and that was really cool," he said. He opened up about life during the quarantine. "It has been good," he said. 'I've been pretty busy now that school started up again and I am swimming. It has been pretty solid, I can't complain." On his future plans, he hopes to compete in a few more swimming meets, and then, he is headed to the U.S. Olympic Trials this summer. "I am excited about the Trials," he said. "My main focus is to improve on my swimming and swim butterfly a bit better." His New Year's resolution is to "try to eat better outside of the pool" so for his nutrition to be where it needs to be, in an effort to maximize his performance. Stewart is the founder of the He enjoyed being featured in the Champion's Mojo swimming podcast, which is co-hosted by Kelly Palace and Maria Parker. "The hosts are both full of words of wisdom. Champion's Mojo is awesome," he exclaimed. Stewart expressed that he is super thankful for all of the people that supported him through the ups and downs. To learn more about American swimmer Coleman Stewart, follow him on Stewart was thrilled to win ISL Season 2 with the Cali Condors, where Jason Lezak served as the team's General Manager and Jonty Skinner as the Head Coach. "That felt great," he admitted. "It was a lot of fun, our team goal was obviously to win the whole thing, and to do it undefeated was even better."While the skins races were a lot harder than he initially thought, he noted that those were a lot of fun. "The ISL is great for the sport of swimming since it brings a lot of excitement," he said.Being in the ISL bubble, afforded him the privilege to get to know the other professional swimmers better, especially the ones that he looked up to. "I got to sit down with them and I got to know them as people, and that was really cool," he said.He opened up about life during the quarantine. "It has been good," he said. 'I've been pretty busy now that school started up again and I am swimming. It has been pretty solid, I can't complain."On his future plans, he hopes to compete in a few more swimming meets, and then, he is headed to the U.S. Olympic Trials this summer. "I am excited about the Trials," he said. "My main focus is to improve on my swimming and swim butterfly a bit better."His New Year's resolution is to "try to eat better outside of the pool" so for his nutrition to be where it needs to be, in an effort to maximize his performance.Stewart is the founder of the Fifth Stroke Swim Camp , which is America's first swim camp that revolves around the development of underwater kick. "It has been going pretty well," he said. "Hopefully, in the next few weeks and months, we will get it going again."He enjoyed being featured in the Champion's Mojo swimming podcast, which is co-hosted by Kelly Palace and Maria Parker. "The hosts are both full of words of wisdom. Champion's Mojo is awesome," he exclaimed.Stewart expressed that he is super thankful for all of the people that supported him through the ups and downs.To learn more about American swimmer Coleman Stewart, follow him on Instagram More about Coleman Stewart, Olympic games, Tokyo, Swimmer Coleman Stewart Olympic games Tokyo Swimmer