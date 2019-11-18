Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageCody Miller talks being a swimmer in the digital age and vlogging Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
College Park - On November 17, Olympic gold medalist swimmer Cody Miller sat down and chatted with Digital Journal after the International Swimming League's U.S. derby in Maryland.
In the inaugural International Swimming League (ISL), Miller competed for the DC Trident, with Olympian Kaitlin Sandeno as the General Manager.
On being a swimmer in the digital age, Miller said, "It feels good. We are on the cusp of really growing the sport and it's moving in the right direction. It's a lot of fun. Today was just a blast."
An avid YouTuber, Miller shared that he is drawn to the vlogging world due to the "positive feedback" that he has been getting from his fans all over the world. "There are so many people here today that are screaming and cheering for us," he said. "I feel that I have been getting a lot of support from everyone."
Miller's latest vlog on his YouTube channel may be seen below:
Speaking of Miller's YouTube channel, it has over 117,000 subscribers, and it has accumulated in excess of 15 million views.
To learn more about two-time Olympic medalist swimmer Cody Miller, check out his official website, and follow him on Twitter and on Instagram.
More about Cody Miller, Swimmer, Olympic, Vlogging
 
Sports Video
Latest News
Top News
Venice comes up for air after week of record flooding
Essential Science: Ambient noise can address hearing loss
Trump backs off ban on flavored vapes - fears upsetting base
Ford's new Mustang is not only an SUV - It's all-electric
Israel's Gantz races to form government
North Korea 'no longer interested' in summits with US: KCNA
China will not sit back if HK demos get 'uncontrollable': envoy
Dozens of Hong Kong protesters make daring campus breakout
Observers slam Belarus polls for flouting democratic norms
Reba McEntire announces 2020 headlining arena tour in spring