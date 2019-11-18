Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports College Park - On November 17, Olympic gold medalist swimmer Cody Miller sat down and chatted with Digital Journal after the International Swimming League's U.S. derby in Maryland. On being a swimmer in the digital age, Miller said, "It feels good. We are on the cusp of really growing the sport and it's moving in the right direction. It's a lot of fun. Today was just a blast." An avid YouTuber, Miller shared that he is drawn to the vlogging world due to the "positive feedback" that he has been getting from his fans all over the world. "There are so many people here today that are screaming and cheering for us," he said. "I feel that I have been getting a lot of support from everyone." Miller's latest vlog on his YouTube channel may be seen below: Speaking of Miller's YouTube channel, it has over 117,000 subscribers, and it has accumulated in excess of 15 million views. To learn more about two-time Olympic medalist swimmer In the inaugural International Swimming League (ISL), Miller competed for the DC Trident , with Olympian Kaitlin Sandeno as the General Manager.On being a swimmer in the digital age, Miller said, "It feels good. We are on the cusp of really growing the sport and it's moving in the right direction. It's a lot of fun. Today was just a blast."An avid YouTuber, Miller shared that he is drawn to the vlogging world due to the "positive feedback" that he has been getting from his fans all over the world. "There are so many people here today that are screaming and cheering for us," he said. "I feel that I have been getting a lot of support from everyone."Miller's latest vlog on his YouTube channel may be seen below:Speaking of Miller's YouTube channel, it has over 117,000 subscribers, and it has accumulated in excess of 15 million views.To learn more about two-time Olympic medalist swimmer Cody Miller , check out his official website , and follow him on Twitter and on Instagram More about Cody Miller, Swimmer, Olympic, Vlogging Cody Miller Swimmer Olympic Vlogging