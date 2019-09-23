Email
Cody Miller announced as Vice-Captain of the DC Trident

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
Olympic gold medalist swimmer Cody Miller was announced as the Vice-Captain of the DC Trident in the International Swimming League (ISL).
12-time Olympic medalist Natalie Coughlin will serve as the Team Captain. General Manager Kaitlin Sandeno made the announcement and noted that she is excited about their selection.
Sandeno complimented Cody Miller's "energy" and his "positivity" for being "infectious," and she added that those traits can only be matched by his prowess in the water. "I am beyond proud to have these incredible athletes as the leaders of this team," Sandeno exclaimed.
At the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Miller won two Olympic medals for Team USA: a gold in the men's 4 x 100 meter medley relay, as well as a bronze in the men's 100 meter breaststroke.
Aside from his swimming endeavors, Miller is a YouTube sensation and film enthusiast. His YouTube channel has in excess of 100,000 subscribers and each of his vlogs earns over 40,000 views.
To learn more about Olympic swimmer Cody Miller, follow him on Twitter and on Instagram.
More about Cody Miller, dc trident, ViceCaptain, Kaitlin Sandeno
 
