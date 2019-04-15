Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Coach Peter Andrew is the father of world, Pan Pacific and national swimming champion Michael Andrew. He chatted with Digital Journal about swimming, the impact of technology on the sport, and shared some of their plans for 2019. His plans for the future are quite busy, especially since next week they leave for China. "Michael will be swimming in Hangzhou, China, on April 27 to 28," he said. It will be followed by training in Turkey, and then the FINA Championships in Budapest, Hungary, and Michael will compete in the next TYR Pro Swim Series in Indiana. Peter is happy that he left the wide open spaces of Kansas and moved with his family to California, where the weather is nicer and they can even surf in the ocean. "Michael and my daughter, Michaela, love the beach," he admitted. "Surfing is a huge thing for us, and for swimming, it's an incredibly good exercise to get conditioned." He revealed that Michael qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials and all the swimming events that they had wanted to compete in. Peter had nothing but the kindest remarks about Olympian Josh Davis and his For young and aspiring swimmers, Peter said, "Doing the small things correctly all the time, and not stopping when you are doing well. To do well in anything, there is a sequence of things that you need to be doing well at all times, and the same holds true for swimming. You need to concentrate on the little things and you need to do that consistently. Only then you will be great." Digital transformation of aquatics On the impact of technology on the sport of swimming, he said, "Technology is amazing and that is what enables us to get better. USA Swimming has all these analysts that break down their races for us. They are really smart. We can really see where we are adding time and cutting time. Technology gives you a lot of data to work from. Now you can track everything with it, and if we use technology correctly, we should get better and better." Peter shared that Michael enjoys filming video using GoPro. "Michael loves to do that. It's fun and it's good for the sport," he said. "Going forward it's all about marketing and letting know who all the swimmers are. It's good for the sport and it's good for the athletes in the sport." Peter Andrew is the co-owner of professional swimming team New York Breakers, along with his wife, Tina, and world-class professional swimmer son, Michael Andrew. "That feels good," he said. "Tina is the General Manager, and we are doing well. It is awesome and we are very excited where swimming is going. This professional league is going to be amazing." 