Special By By Markos Papadatos 46 mins ago in Sports Coach Mike Murray chatted with Digital Journal about his coaching career in swimming, his proudest moments and how technology has changed the sport. He also spoke about the "Fitter and Faster" Swim Clinic and the USA Swimming Foundation. Murray has been a coach for 13 years. He is drawn to the sport of swimming since it allows "young people to discover excellence within themselves." For young and aspiring swimmers, he said, "Create a systematic plan that challenges you every day and develop the skills to accept the difficulty involved with reaching personal achievement." Coach Murray had nothing but the greatest remarks working with the "Fitter and Faster" Swim Clinic and with such clinicians as Olympic gold medalist Tyler Clary and Olympian Brett Hawke. "It's an honor to work alongside these world-class athletes and coaches, I have been humbled to work with them," he said. They held a "Fitter and Faster" Swim Clinic at Stony Brook University, which took place from July 15 to 19. Digital Journal reviewed their July 15th swim clinic on the butterfly and underwater dolphin kick. Digital transformation of aquatics On the impact of technology on aquatics, he said, "I would argue that though it has enabled us to further the sport and we've developed faster because of it, they are simply tools for us to use, the most important aspect of coaching swimming will always be the relationships with your athletes." "We use FINIS Tempo trainers and heart monitors, not every day but at least once or twice a week," he said, about his use of technology in his weekly routine as a coach. Regarding his proudest professional moments, he said, "The proudest moment of my coaching career was watching my stepdaughter/athlete reach the podium and win a gold medal in the 400 individual medley for Team USA at the 2019 FISU World University Games in Naples, Italy." He had nothing but the greatest remarks about the USA Swimming Foundation and what they do to promote water safety and drowning prevention. "The USA Swimming Foundation is a critical program that reaches out to our communities to promote our sport, raise awareness about drowning prevention and create opportunities for everyone, no matter what! He defined success as follows: Achieving and sustaining a life filled with people that make you happy and, in turn, provide them the ability to appreciate their own lives and place in this world." To learn more about Islanders High Performance Lessons, check out their official website, and follow the coach on Instagram