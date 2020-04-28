Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Raleigh - Olympic swimmer Christopher Reid of South Africa chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos while being quarantined in Raleigh, North Carolina. Reid finished in second place in the men's 200 meter backstroke at the TYR Pro Swim Series in Des Moines, Iowa. "That was fun. That was a really good meet for me," he said. He described the International Swimming League's Solidarity program as a "blessing." "It is all being figured out but honestly, they are looking for the future of the athletes," he said. Reid also opened up about the postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games to 2021. "I am at peace with that decision," he said. "What they did was very wise in terms of considering the health of the athletes, the host country, and all the countries going there." In January of 2020, he hosted a " In 2019, he competed in the inaugural International Swimming League (ISL) for the New York Breakers, where the complimented the camaraderie of the team. "I loved the camaraderie. Kudos to Tina Andrew, Peter Andrew, Shantel Davis, and Josh Davis for creating such a family-oriented environment. They were such good people and it was a great life experience," he said. "I didn't know a lot of athletes going on but a lot of us became friends afterward." Reid listed the backstroke as his personal favorite stroke in swimming, and lately, he likes practicing butterfly and freestyle. "I will be doing what's available right now," he said. He offered his fans and followers the following inspirational words during the pandemic: "This is a good time to work on the fundamentals of our lives. We often have a big drive and a big engine but we don't have a strong enough frame. To learn more about South African swimmer Christopher Reid, follow him on Twitter and Instagram, and check out his website.